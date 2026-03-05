Design Cave 3D founder Kevin Alexander aims to build Dubai’s largest 3D printing farm
Dubai: As a kid, Kevin Alexander loved to pull things apart, figure out how they worked, and piece them back together. He went on to study mechanical engineering in Dubai — no surprises there.
Today, Alexander leads Design Cave 3D, a Dubai-based 3D printing and additive manufacturing hub launched in 2022.
Alexander studied mechanical engineering before joining his father’s exhibition business in Dubai in 2015. But in 2020, the pandemic changed everything. His father shut down operations, and the market slowed overnight.
Coming from a family of entrepreneurs, Alexander had seen what it takes to build something from scratch. For a while, he moved into a 9-to-5 job. But the desire to build something of his own never left.
“I never really liked the idea of working hard while someone else reaped the rewards,” he says.
The turning point came when he watched a video of a concrete 3D printer constructing walls layer by layer. At the same time, there was global buzz around Mars missions and the possibility of building structures on other planets.
The idea that 3D printing could shape the future of construction and manufacturing stayed with him.
He began researching the regional 3D printing landscape. The potential across construction, architecture, product development and prototyping was clear.
In 2022, he took the leap and launched Design Cave 3D.
Alexander admits the early days were not glamorous. For nearly two years, he focused on learning the machines and exploring what was possible. Income was not the priority. Mastering the technology was.
When client projects began to come in, he faced a different challenge. He realised he was underquoting his work.
“That taught me how important it is to understand your worth and stand by it,” he says.
Those early lessons shaped how he runs the company today — with clarity, confidence and a strong sense of value. He believes setbacks are part of the journey, and that each one pushes him to aim higher.
He credits his two business partners, John Jacob and Biju Thomas, for backing him from day one. They invested in the company and continue to mentor him. “Their guidance has been just as important as their investment,” Kevin says.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Alexander says Dubai was the only place he considered launching his venture. Born and raised in the city, he has watched family members and friends build successful businesses here.
“Dubai is incredibly welcoming to entrepreneurs from all backgrounds,” he says, adding that setting up a licence can take just hours.
Designers, students and agencies across the UAE have approached Design Cave 3D to bring their ideas to life. All his vendors are based in Dubai, enabling faster collaboration and execution. That ecosystem, he says, allows the company to take on ambitious and creative projects.
Alexander believes his biggest success is still ahead.
In five years, he wants to build the largest 3D printing farm in Dubai — a space that brings together diverse and advanced 3D printing technologies under one roof. The aim is to handle larger, more complex projects with speed and precision.
“It’s about turning imagination into reality and pushing the limits of what 3D printing can do,” he says.
For anyone starting out, his advice is simple: take risks and do not fear failure. “Failure teaches you more than success ever can.”
For the curious child who once enjoyed taking things apart, the journey has come full circle — only now, Alexander is building things that could shape the future.