Dubai: As a kid, Kevin Alexander loved to pull things apart, figure out how they worked, and piece them back together. He went on to study mechanical engineering in Dubai — no surprises there.

Coming from a family of entrepreneurs, Alexander had seen what it takes to build something from scratch. For a while, he moved into a 9-to-5 job. But the desire to build something of his own never left.

The turning point came when he watched a video of a concrete 3D printer constructing walls layer by layer. At the same time, there was global buzz around Mars missions and the possibility of building structures on other planets.

He credits his two business partners, John Jacob and Biju Thomas, for backing him from day one. They invested in the company and continue to mentor him. “Their guidance has been just as important as their investment,” Kevin says.

Those early lessons shaped how he runs the company today — with clarity, confidence and a strong sense of value. He believes setbacks are part of the journey, and that each one pushes him to aim higher.

Alexander admits the early days were not glamorous. For nearly two years, he focused on learning the machines and exploring what was possible. Income was not the priority. Mastering the technology was.

Designers, students and agencies across the UAE have approached Design Cave 3D to bring their ideas to life. All his vendors are based in Dubai, enabling faster collaboration and execution. That ecosystem, he says, allows the company to take on ambitious and creative projects.

In five years, he wants to build the largest 3D printing farm in Dubai — a space that brings together diverse and advanced 3D printing technologies under one roof. The aim is to handle larger, more complex projects with speed and precision.

