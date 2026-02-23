Dubai entrepreneur turns voice notes into social media content with AI app Saystory
Dubai: Former investment banking consultant turned entrepreneur, Neil Sheth, did not set out to build a content technology company. His journey into entrepreneurship began after years spent helping founders and leaders build their personal brands through a storytelling agency, where he repeatedly encountered the same problem that would later inspire his next venture.
Many founders had strong ideas and deep experience, but struggled to consistently translate their thoughts into content that felt authentic. Hiring agencies was not always practical, while doing it alone often became time-consuming and frustrating.
That gap led Sheth to co-found Saystory, a Dubai-based AI mobile app that converts spoken ideas into ready-to-post social media content within minutes.
“We started this business to solve that gap. Helping people turn their own thinking into authentic content quickly, without needing to become full-time content creators,” he said.
Sheth’s interest in business began early, despite not coming from an entrepreneurial family. His path included years of experimentation, mistakes and learning through networking and real-world experience.
“Start smaller than you think you need to. Solve one problem really well before adding anything else,” he said, reflecting on advice for aspiring founders.
That mindset continues to guide his approach today, driven by what he describes as the thrill of building something from scratch.
“Personally, I enjoy the ability to have ideas and go do something with them and see fast progression. I can’t see myself doing anything else at this stage.”
Saystory was built with a focus on making content creation effortless for busy professionals. The app allows users to speak their ideas naturally and converts them into structured posts for platforms such as LinkedIn and Instagram.
Sheth said the strongest validation has come from seeing the product become part of users’ weekly routines.
“Our biggest success has been building a product that people genuinely use as part of their weekly routine. Seeing founders go from ‘I don’t know what to post’ to confidently sharing their ideas and even generating inbound leads from it has been incredibly rewarding,” he said.
The startup has since grown from concept to a live app on both iOS and Android, attracting paying users globally and gaining wider recognition after being featured in Jay Shetty’s Daily Wisdom newsletter.
Like many early-stage startups, Saystory’s initial challenge was overbuilding before fully refining its core purpose.
“Our biggest challenge was trying to do too much too early,” Sheth said. “The turning point came when we stripped the product back to its essential job. Once the product became easier to understand, it also became easier to explain, market, and adopt.”
That experience reinforced a lesson that continues to guide the company’s strategy.
“Clarity beats complexity, for users and founders alike.”
Sheth said Dubai played a strong role in the company’s growth. The startup operates from in5 Tech, one of the city’s largest incubators, which has provided access to networks, feedback and early-stage support.
“The UAE has been incredibly supportive, particularly through its founder-friendly mindset,” he said, adding that informal connections within the ecosystem have been equally valuable.
“People here are open to trying new tools, sharing honest input and helping others move forward.”
Looking ahead, Sheth sees Saystory evolving beyond a content creation tool into a platform that helps professionals capture and document their thinking over time.
“We see Saystory becoming a go-to personal brand content growth app for founders, leaders and teams globally,” he said. “The long-term vision is to help people turn everyday insights into long-term digital assets.”