His first job was as a building cleaner. Three months later, a contact offered him work as an office assistant on Sheikh Zayed Road. The role involved opening the office and serving tea, but it placed him in a professional environment for the first time.

Initially, Bakar wanted to enter the transport business and drive trucks himself, but the cost of a UAE driving licence put that plan out of reach. Borrowing money was not an option, and asking his parents for help was something he chose not to do.

“The UAE always attracted me because of safety, stability and support for business,” he said. “Here, the system works. Salaries are paid on time. Laws protect both employees and employers. That gives confidence to people who come with nothing.”

His father was a government schoolteacher, teaching mathematics. Bakar helped support the family by working on their small farm. The idea of running multiple companies was distant then. The goal was to find stability, earn consistently and, if possible, build something of his own.

