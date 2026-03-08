GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan Embassy in UAE supports family after driver dies in Dubai missile debris incident

Missile debris from interception fatally strikes Pakistani driver’s vehicle

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Pakistan Embassy in UAE to assist family of national who died in Dubai and arrange repatriation
The Pakistan Embassy in the UAE has confirmed that a Pakistani national was killed in Dubai’s Al Barsha area after debris from an aerial interception struck his vehicle.

The Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai is coordinating with local authorities to assist the family and facilitate repatriation.

Ongoing investigations

On Saturday, Dubai authorities confirmed the incident involving a Pakistani driver. Emergency teams responded promptly, and the Dubai Media Office shared details on their X page.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ongoing vigilance

On Saturday, the UAE’s air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 15 ballistic missiles and 119 drones, the Ministry of Defence confirmed.
Authorities detected 16 ballistic missiles on March 7, destroying 15, while one fell into the sea. Meanwhile, 121 drones were detected, with 119 intercepted and two landing within UAE territory.

Since the start of the Iranian attacks, the UAE has detected 221 ballistic missiles, destroying 205, while 14 fell into the sea and two landed inside the country.
The Ministry of Defence emphasised that air defences remain on high alert, monitoring threats to ensure national safety.

Saudi air defenses intercept drones near Riyadh

