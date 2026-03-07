GOLD/FOREX
Iran conflict: Debris from air interception hits Dubai Marina tower

Emergency teams respond quickly to assess damage and secure area

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
File photo: A boat ferries passengers past the Dubai Marina.
Dubai: Authorities in Dubai responded to an incident in the Dubai Marina area after debris from a successful air interception fell onto the façade of a tower.

No injuries were reported, the Dubai Media Office confirmed in a post on their X page. Emergency teams inspected the site and ensured public safety.

Dubai MarinaUAEDubaiIranUS-Israel-Iran war

