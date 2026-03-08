Iran can fight an intense war against the United States and Israel for at least six months, the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement carried by the Fars news agency on Sunday.

"The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are capable of continuing at least a 6-month intense war at the current pace of operations," said Guards spokesperson Ali Mohammad Naini, according to Fars.

The Guards, Iran's elite force, also said they had targeted "more than 200" locations related to American and Israeli bases and facilities across the region.