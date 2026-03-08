On Saturday, UAE intercepts 15 missiles, 119 drones; Dubai resident killed by debris
Iran can fight an intense war against the United States and Israel for at least six months, the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement carried by the Fars news agency on Sunday.
"The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are capable of continuing at least a 6-month intense war at the current pace of operations," said Guards spokesperson Ali Mohammad Naini, according to Fars.
The Guards, Iran's elite force, also said they had targeted "more than 200" locations related to American and Israeli bases and facilities across the region.
The Israeli military has struck multiple areas in Beirut’s southern suburbs after it said it was launching a series of strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure.
No injuries were immediately reported in the strikes early Sunday. Tens of thousands of people had already fled the area following Israel’s evacuation notice for all of the city’s southern suburbs.
Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has announced the death of two security personnel who were killed while performing their national duty in the early hours of today.
In an official statement, the ministry expressed its deep sorrow and grief over the loss, paying tribute to the two officers for their dedication and service.
The Ministry of Defense announced that Qatar was targeted on Saturday by 10 ballistic missiles and two cruise missiles launched from Iran.
According to the ministry, Qatari armed forces successfully intercepted six ballistic missiles. Two missiles fell in Qatar’s territorial waters, and two others landed in uninhabited areas, causing no casualties. The two cruise missiles were also intercepted.
The ministry emphasised that the Qatari Armed Forces are fully capable of protecting the country’s sovereignty and territory and confronting any external threats. Citizens, residents, and visitors were urged to remain calm, follow official instructions, and rely on verified sources for information.
The Saudi Ministry of Defence reported that attempted attacks with three drones were thwarted after being shot down in Riyadh, and another drone was intercepted and destroyed east of the city, the Saudi Press Agency said.
The Bahrain Ministry of Interior reported that a facility near Mina Salman was targeted in an attack attributed to Iranian forces. Civil Defence teams are actively controlling the fire. Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa inspected homes in the Juffair area damaged by Iranian attacks on residential and civilian areas. He conveyed the greetings and concern for citizens’ safety from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. The minister praised the professional efforts of police and Civil Defence personnel in responding to the attacks and warned that anyone assisting the aggressors—such as sharing images of vital sites on social media—will be treated as an accomplice and punished under the law.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense reported intercepting multiple drones targeting key areas across the kingdom on Sunday. A drone heading toward the Shaybah oil field was intercepted and destroyed in the Empty Quarter. Three drones were downed east of Riyadh, and six more were intercepted further east of the city. In the city of Riyadh, attempted attacks with three drones were thwarted following their shootdown. An attempted drone attack targeting the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh was also stopped, with no material damage or civilian casualties reported. Authorities continue to monitor the situation to protect strategic sites and civilians.
Brigadier General Saud Al Otaibi, the official spokesman for Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense, confirmed that Kuwaiti air defense systems are currently intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks targeting the country.
In an official statement, Al-Otaibi said that any explosion sounds heard in certain areas are the result of air defense systems successfully intercepting incoming threats.
He urged citizens and residents to remain calm and strictly follow the security and safety instructions issued by the competent authorities, emphasizing the importance of relying on official updates during the ongoing developments.
Norwegian police reported on Sunday an explosion near the US embassy in the capital Oslo, but said there were no casualties.
The explosion occurred around 1 am local time (0000 GMT), the Oslo police department said in a statement, adding they had no information about the blast's cause or who was behind it.
The police said it was in contact with the embassy about the incident and that a large number of resources were on site.
US embassies have been placed on high alert in the Middle East over American military operations in Iran and several have faced attacks as Tehran hits back at industrial and diplomatic targets.
But police gave no indication the incident near the embassy in Oslo was connected to the conflict.
The Saudi defence ministry said Sunday it had intercepted a drone attack targeting the diplomatic quarter in the capital Riyadh, reporting no casualties or damage.
"An attempt to target the diplomatic quarter in Riyadh with a drone was thwarted; no material damage or civilian injuries resulted from shooting down the drone," the ministry said in a statement posted on X.
The Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) announce that its headquarters had been targeted, which results in material damage to the building.
Lebanon's health ministry said Sunday that an Israeli strike on a hotel in central Beirut killed at least four people and wounded 10 others.
An AFP photographer at the bombarded seafront hotel saw one room with shattered windows, while security forces cordoned off the area.
The Israeli military earlier announced it had "begun an additional wave of strikes in Beirut", but said it was targeting the Lebanese capital's southern suburbs, a stronghold of Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.
The United States Central Command (CentCom) said their forces are operating alongside regional allies to counter threats from Iran, warning that Tehran’s actions are destabilising the Middle East.
In a statement posted on X, CentCom said American troops are “standing shoulder to shoulder with regional partners” to defend against what it described as deliberate and indiscriminate threats linked to the Iranian regime.
The command said the operations are aimed at protecting US personnel, allied forces, and key infrastructure across the region. CentCom's statement, posted on X, belied claims by the Iranian regime recently stated (through their verified U.N. X account) that it has only tried to target military sites, and that Iran's missiles and drones were thrown off course by US "Jedi mind tricks".
US officials have repeatedly said the mission focuses on defending American forces, supporting allies, and deterring further attacks that could threaten regional stability.
CentCom, which oversees US military activities across the Middle East, including critical sea lanes used for global trade and energy shipments, said operations will continue as directed by US leadership.
Kuwait's defence ministry said on Sunday that fuel tanks at the Gulf nation's international airport were targeted in a drone attack, as Iran continued its strikes across the region.
"The fuel tanks of Kuwait International Airport were attacked by drones in a direct targeting of vital infrastructure," an official defence ministry spokesman said, according to a post by the Kuwaiti military on X.
The spokesman added the country's forces were "responding to a wave of hostile drones" that penetrated the country's airspace.
The Kuwaiti army said the explosions heard recently were the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile targets, urging the public to follow safety and security instructions issued by the relevant authorities.
US President Donald Trump evoked Saturday the idea of sending ground troops into Iran to secure the country's stockpiles of enriched uranium, as part of efforts to dismantle Tehran's nuclear program.
"At some point maybe we will. That would be a great thing," he told reporters during a briefing aboard Air Force One.
"We haven't gone after it but it's something we could do later," he said.
Some critics of the US-Israeli war on Iran, launched last Saturday, have said air strikes alone are unlikely to achieve the stated goals of destroying Iran's military capacity and preventing it from developing a nuclear bomb.
Asked about the use of ground troops in general, Trump did not rule it out, saying: "Could there be? Possibly, for a very good reason - it'd have to be a very good reason."
"And I would say if we ever did that, they would be so decimated that they wouldn't be able to fight at the ground level," he said.
Saudi Arabia's defence ministry said Sunday it had intercepted and destroyed 14 drones that entered the kingdom's airspace, as Iran presses on with attacks across the Gulf.
Eight drones were intercepted in the country's airspace and a further six were intercepted and destroyed "east of Riyadh", the ministry said in separate posts on its official X account.
Qatar's defence ministry said on Sunday that Iran had fired a dozen missiles at the country a day earlier, as Tehran continued its strikes across the Gulf.
"Qatar's Ministry of Defense announced that the State of Qatar was subjected yesterday, Saturday, to an attack involving 10 ballistic missiles and 2 cruise missiles launched from the Islamic Republic of Iran," the ministry posted in a statement on X.
It said the Gulf nation's military intercepted six ballistic missiles, while two fell in the country's territorial waters, and two landed in an "uninhabited area", adding that it intercepted two cruise missiles.
Israeli airstrikes on several targets in southern Lebanon Saturday killed eight people, according to a toll released by the health ministry.
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported that a series of Israeli airstrikes had targeted more than 20 towns and villages in southern Lebanon.
"Six people were killed by an Israeli airstrike on the town of Kherbet Selm," the health ministry reported. A second strike killed at least two people in Kfar Rumman near the city of Nabatiyeh, it added.
US President Donald Trump on Saturday blamed Iran for a deadly strike on an elementary school in the southern Iranian town of Minab.
"We think it was done by Iran. Because they are very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions. They have no accuracy whatsoever," Trump told reporters following a New York Times investigation that found the US military was most likely responsible.
Neither Israel nor the United States has claimed responsibility for the attack, which Iranian officials say killed at least 150 people. AFP has been unable to reach the location to independently verify the toll or the circumstances of the attack.
Iran's security chief Ali Larijani said on Saturday that the United States and Israel were seeking to break the Islamic republic apart.
"Their issue was... the fundamental disintegration of Iran," said Larijani in a pre-recorded interview broadcast on state TV.
He said the US was seeking to replicate in Iran a scenario similar to Venezuela, where interim president Delcy Rodriguez has cooperated with him under threat of violence after Washington ousted her boss, Nicolas Maduro.
"I think the most important problem the Americans have is that they do not understand the context of West Asia, especially Iran," said Larijani.
"Their perception was that it would be like Venezuela - they would strike, take control, and it would be over - but now they are trapped."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that Israel would continue its war with Iran "with all our force", and alongside the United States had gained near-total control of the skies over Tehran after a week of strikes.
"We have a systematic plan to eradicate the Iranian regime and achieve many other objectives," Netanyahu said in a televised address.
"Citizens, you are telling me, the government and our heroic soldiers to continue until victory, and I thank you. I can assure you that we will continue with all our force," Netanyahu said.
The Israeli leader said that thanks to the bombing campaign by Israeli and American pilots "we have gained almost complete control of the airspace" over Iran's capital.
Speaking to the Iranian people, he said the "moment of truth" was coming as Israel was seeking to help liberate them from the "yoke of tyranny".
He said that Israel had managed to "transform the Middle East" and shift the balance of power in the region.
Israel's military said earlier that it had carried out around 3,400 strikes on Iran during the first week of the war, dropping roughly 7,500 munitions.
US and Israeli strikes hit an oil depot in Tehran on Saturday, Iranian state media said, marking the first reported attack on the Islamic republic's oil infrastructure.
"An oil depot in southern Tehran was targeted by the US and Zionist regime," the official IRNA news agency said.
The depot was in an area close to a key oil refinery but the ILNA news agency reported that the refinery's facilities "were not damaged in the military attacks".
Strikes hit another oil depot in northwestern Tehran, according to an AFP journalist who saw flames and smoke rising from the site.
On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran that killed its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and triggered a war in the Middle East.
Iran responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as US interests across the region.
Dubai Airports has partially resumed operations from 7 March, with limited flights operating from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC). Travellers are advised not to go to the airport unless contacted by their airline with confirmed flight details, as schedules may continue to change.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, prioritising safety, security, and wellbeing of passengers and staff, and thank travellers for their patience and understanding.
Day 8: US forces hit Iran hard, Trump touts battlefield gains
Day 7: Thousands being evacuated from Middle East: Trump
Day 6: Spring break for schools, universities moved up; some exams cancelled
Day 5: UAE waives overstay fines caused by airspace closure
Day 4: Dubai contains fire near US Consulate
Day 3: Trump lists 'clear' Iran war objectives
Day 2: UAE airlines extend flight cancellations