UAE–India travel: Air India, Air India Express add extra flights from UAE and Gulf nations

Passengers can rebook free and check schedules from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, RAK and Sharjah
Air India and Air India Express continue to operate scheduled flights to Jeddah and Muscat, where airspace is assessed safe for operations.
Additional non-scheduled flights will operate on March 8 from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah to bring stranded passengers back to India. Passengers are advised to check flight status online before leaving for the airport and follow updates via registered contact numbers.
Air India services to Europe and North America are operating normally via safe alternative routes. Flights from India to North America now include technical stops at Rome (Fiumicino) or Vienna due to extended routings.
Air India: Delhi & Mumbai ↔ Jeddah
Air India Express: Muscat ↔ Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Kannur; Jeddah ↔ Bengaluru, Kozhikode, Mangaluru
Air India: Delhi & Mumbai ↔ Dubai
Air India Express: 30 flights connecting UAE cities (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah) with India
Priority is given to passengers with existing bookings.
Air India Express: Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Kuwait, Riyadh – cancelled until 13 March
Air India: Dammam, Doha, Riyadh – cancelled until 10 March
Affected passengers may rebook at no extra cost or request a full refund via:
Air India: airindia.com, +91 11 6932 9333 / +91 11 6932 9999
Air India Express: AI-powered digital assistant Tia on WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345
Air India and Air India Express are proactively contacting passengers via their registered mobile numbers to provide rebooking options. Passengers should ensure their contact details are up to date to receive timely notifications.