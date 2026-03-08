UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed that the security of citizens, residents, and visitors is the country’s top priority. He praised the armed forces, security services, and national institutions for their readiness and coordination, and expressed gratitude to the UAE community for their loyalty and awareness amid ongoing regional attacks. His Highness also prayed for the victims and stressed that the UAE will remain united and steadfast in defending its sovereignty.