UAE President honours Armed Forces, security agencies for performance during recent events
On the ninth day of regional hostilities, the UAE continued to intercept missiles and drones, reinforced national security measures, and ensured public safety while travel, education, and daily services remained operational across the country.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed that the security of citizens, residents, and visitors is the country’s top priority. He praised the armed forces, security services, and national institutions for their readiness and coordination, and expressed gratitude to the UAE community for their loyalty and awareness amid ongoing regional attacks. His Highness also prayed for the victims and stressed that the UAE will remain united and steadfast in defending its sovereignty.
The UAE’s air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 15 ballistic missiles and 119 drones on Saturday as part of a new wave of attacks targeting the country, the Ministry of Defence said.
According to the ministry, air defences detected 16 ballistic missiles on March 7, destroying 15 of them, while one missile fell into the sea. Authorities also detected 121 drones, of which 119 were intercepted, while two fell within the UAE’s territory.
A young Indian girl, Tanishka Veer, held up a handwritten sign at Dubai International Airport before flying home to India, thanking GDRFA Dubai Director General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri and passport control officers for their kindness and care throughout her time in the UAE.
Dubai Airports (DXB & DWC) partially resumed operations; travellers advised not to go unless their flights are confirmed.
Emirates and flydubai resumed limited flights; full network restoration expected in coming days.
Hotels are supporting affected visitors with extended stays or flexible rates.
Abu Dhabi hotels, attractions, and cultural sites remain fully operational.
A vehicle in Al Barsha was struck by debris from an aerial interception, killing a Pakistani driver.
Debris also hit the façade of a tower in Dubai Marina, but no injuries were reported.
Authorities emphasised that loud sounds reported by residents were due to interception operations, not direct impacts on populated areas.
The Ministry of Interior issued mobile alerts warning of potential missile threats, urging residents to:
Seek shelter in secure buildings, avoid open areas, windows, and doors
Follow official instructions only and rely on verified government sources
Avoid filming or posting unverified content on social media
Authorities confirmed a minor debris incident in Dubai was contained with public safety maintained.
In recent days, competent authorities have detected a noticeable surge in the circulation of false news, fabricated videos, and misleading images linked to the ongoing events. These materials are widely shared online in attempts to stir anxiety and confusion within society, while casting doubt on the stability the country continues to enjoy.
According to security sources and experts, many of these campaigns rely on republishing old footage of accidents and fires that occurred years ago in other countries, presenting them as recent incidents inside the UAE.
CBSE Class XII exams postponed (9–11 March) in Middle East countries including UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Iran.
Class X exams cancelled; results to be announced separately.
UAE private sector operating at full capacity despite regional developments, according to MoHRE.
Authorities emphasised safety and continuity in all public services, transport, and tourism operations.
Fresh food supplies are being flown into the UAE on chartered cargo flights organised by retail major Lulu Group, with the company stepping up logistics operations to keep its supermarket shelves stocked across the country.
One of the latest shipments arrived on March 7 on a cargo freighter operated by Etihad Airways, which transported around 12,000 packages of fresh produce from India to Abu Dhabi. The consignment weighed about 80,000 kilograms and forms part of the retailer's broader effort to reinforce supply lines into the UAE.
Dubai attractions closed for precaution: Global Village, Ain Dubai, and Dubai Parks & Resorts on March 8.
Visitors advised to check official websites for updates on reopening, tickets, and schedules.
Prioritise safety over filming: Do not record videos or post content on social media during alerts. Follow official instructions immediately.
Motorists stay on the move: Continue driving safely to your destination. Only seek shelter upon arrival; do not stop vehicles on the road.
Seek secure locations: Residents should go directly to a safe location or remain indoors until an official ‘all clear’ is announced.
Use emergency hotline responsibly: Call 999 only for genuine emergencies to keep lines open for critical cases.
Avoid spreading rumours: Do not share unverified information online; rely on official channels for updates.