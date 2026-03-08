GOLD/FOREX
US‑Israel war with Iran Day 9: What UAE residents need to know on March 8

UAE President honours Armed Forces, security agencies for performance during recent events

Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
On the ninth day of regional hostilities, the UAE continued to intercept missiles and drones, reinforced national security measures, and ensured public safety while travel, education, and daily services remained operational across the country.

UAE President warns enemies: Security remains top priority

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed that the security of citizens, residents, and visitors is the country’s top priority. He praised the armed forces, security services, and national institutions for their readiness and coordination, and expressed gratitude to the UAE community for their loyalty and awareness amid ongoing regional attacks. His Highness also prayed for the victims and stressed that the UAE will remain united and steadfast in defending its sovereignty.

UAE intercepts 15 missiles, 119 drones

The UAE’s air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 15 ballistic missiles and 119 drones on Saturday as part of a new wave of attacks targeting the country, the Ministry of Defence said.

According to the ministry, air defences detected 16 ballistic missiles on March 7, destroying 15 of them, while one missile fell into the sea. Authorities also detected 121 drones, of which 119 were intercepted, while two fell within the UAE’s territory.

Indian girl’s heartfelt farewell message to Dubai

A young Indian girl, Tanishka Veer, held up a handwritten sign at Dubai International Airport before flying home to India, thanking GDRFA Dubai Director General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri and passport control officers for their kindness and care throughout her time in the UAE.

UAE flight status March 8

  • Dubai Airports (DXB & DWC) partially resumed operations; travellers advised not to go unless their flights are confirmed.

  • Emirates and flydubai resumed limited flights; full network restoration expected in coming days.

  • Hotels are supporting affected visitors with extended stays or flexible rates.

  • Abu Dhabi hotels, attractions, and cultural sites remain fully operational.

Dubai incidents from debris

Authorities emphasised that loud sounds reported by residents were due to interception operations, not direct impacts on populated areas.

Emergency alerts and public guidance

  • Seek shelter in secure buildings, avoid open areas, windows, and doors

  • Follow official instructions only and rely on verified government sources

  • Avoid filming or posting unverified content on social media

Authorities confirmed a minor debris incident in Dubai was contained with public safety maintained.

Share a fake crisis video and face jail, Dh200,000 fine

In recent days, competent authorities have detected a noticeable surge in the circulation of false news, fabricated videos, and misleading images linked to the ongoing events. These materials are widely shared online in attempts to stir anxiety and confusion within society, while casting doubt on the stability the country continues to enjoy.

According to security sources and experts, many of these campaigns rely on republishing old footage of accidents and fires that occurred years ago in other countries, presenting them as recent incidents inside the UAE.

CBSE Class XII exams postponed in Middle East countries

CBSE Class XII exams postponed (9–11 March) in Middle East countries including UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Iran.

Class X exams cancelled; results to be announced separately.

UAE private sector operating at full capacity

Authorities emphasised safety and continuity in all public services, transport, and tourism operations.

Lulu flies in 80,000kg of fresh food to UAE

Fresh food supplies are being flown into the UAE on chartered cargo flights organised by retail major Lulu Group, with the company stepping up logistics operations to keep its supermarket shelves stocked across the country.

One of the latest shipments arrived on March 7 on a cargo freighter operated by Etihad Airways, which transported around 12,000 packages of fresh produce from India to Abu Dhabi. The consignment weighed about 80,000 kilograms and forms part of the retailer's broader effort to reinforce supply lines into the UAE.

Weekend closures

Dubai attractions closed for precaution: Global Village, Ain Dubai, and Dubai Parks & Resorts on March 8.

Visitors advised to check official websites for updates on reopening, tickets, and schedules.

What residents should do during emergency alerts

  • Prioritise safety over filming: Do not record videos or post content on social media during alerts. Follow official instructions immediately.

  • Motorists stay on the move: Continue driving safely to your destination. Only seek shelter upon arrival; do not stop vehicles on the road.

  • Seek secure locations: Residents should go directly to a safe location or remain indoors until an official ‘all clear’ is announced.

  • Use emergency hotline responsibly: Call 999 only for genuine emergencies to keep lines open for critical cases.

  • Avoid spreading rumours: Do not share unverified information online; rely on official channels for updates.

