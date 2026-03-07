GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Global Village to remain closed this weekend for safety precautions

Visitors should follow official websites and social media for updates

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Global Village, Ain Dubai and Dubai Parks take precautionary safety measures
Global Village, Ain Dubai and Dubai Parks take precautionary safety measures
Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News archive

Dubai’s Global Village will remain closed on Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, March 8, as a precautionary safety measure in line with official guidance.

In a statement, Global Village announced on social media that visitors should check its website and social channels for reopening updates.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Ain Dubai and Dubai Parks closure

Earlier today, authorities confirmed that Ain Dubai and Dubai Parks and Resorts will also remain closed on March 7–8 for safety reasons. Organisers urged visitors to follow official channels for the latest information.

Residents urged to follow safety alerts

Authorities reminded residents to follow official safety alerts and guidelines during this period. People are warned not to leave homes or stop vehicles to film incidents, as such actions put themselves and others at risk.

Dubai attractions will reopen once it is deemed safe, and the public is encouraged to rely on official channels to avoid misinformation and ensure personal safety.

Related Topics:
Global VillageIran Israel conflict

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Safety first: Global Village closure extended

Safety first: Global Village closure extended

1m read
Global Village closed for fourth consecutive day

Global Village closed for fourth consecutive day

1m read
Sharjah park to reopen after maintenance

Sharjah park to reopen after maintenance

2m read
City Buzz: Your guide to UAE's best events

City Buzz: Your guide to UAE's best events

6m read