Global Village to remain closed this weekend for safety precautions

Visitors should follow official websites and social media for updates
Dubai’s Global Village will remain closed on Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, March 8, as a precautionary safety measure in line with official guidance.
In a statement, Global Village announced on social media that visitors should check its website and social channels for reopening updates.
Earlier today, authorities confirmed that Ain Dubai and Dubai Parks and Resorts will also remain closed on March 7–8 for safety reasons. Organisers urged visitors to follow official channels for the latest information.
Authorities reminded residents to follow official safety alerts and guidelines during this period. People are warned not to leave homes or stop vehicles to film incidents, as such actions put themselves and others at risk.
Dubai attractions will reopen once it is deemed safe, and the public is encouraged to rely on official channels to avoid misinformation and ensure personal safety.