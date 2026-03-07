Ain Dubai and Dubai Parks to close this weekend: What visitors should know

Visitors with bookings advised to check official updates; public urged to follow alerts
Ain Dubai and Dubai Parks and Resorts will remain closed on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 as precautionary safety measures in line with official guidance.
The closures aim to ensure the safety of all visitors and staff amid current regional developments.
Guests with existing bookings or tickets are strongly advised to check the attractions’ official websites for the latest updates on schedules, ticket validity, and programmes before planning their visit.
Authorities also urged residents to follow official safety alerts and guidelines during this period, stressing that messages are issued solely to protect lives.
People are warned not to leave homes or stop vehicles to film incidents, as such actions put themselves and others at risk.
Operations at Ain Dubai and Dubai Parks will resume once it is deemed safe, and the public is encouraged to stay informed through official channels to avoid misinformation and ensure personal safety.