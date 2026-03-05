GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Ain Dubai closure extended: What visitors need to know

Visitors advised to follow official updates online

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ain Dubai closure extended: What visitors need to know
Tripti Maheshwari/Gulf News reader

Ain Dubai will remain closed on 5 and 6 March as a precautionary safety measure, following official guidance.

In a statement, visitors with existing bookings or tickets are advised to check the attraction’s website for the latest updates before planning their visit.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Global Village closure extended

Global Village will also remain closed until Friday, 6 March, as a precautionary safety measure in line with official guidance. Visitors are advised to follow the attraction’s official website and social media channels for updates on reopening.

Residents urged to follow official updates

UAE authorities urged the public to follow safety guidelines during warning alerts, stressing that these messages are issued solely to protect lives. Authorities warned against leaving homes or stopping vehicles to film the situation, as such actions put lives at risk.

They highlighted that alerts are part of the national early warning system, designed to support preparedness and preventive measures. The UAE also cautioned against spreading rumours or unverified news, reminding residents to rely only on official channels. Under UAE law, sharing false or misleading information may attract legal penalties.

The Ministry of Interior advised residents to seek immediate shelter in secure buildings and avoid windows, doors, and open areas during potential missile threats.

Related Topics:
DubaiIran Israel conflict

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US–Israel war on Iran Day 5: What you need to know

US–Israel war on Iran Day 5: What you need to know

3m read
Ain Dubai and Dubai Parks to be closed today

Ain Dubai and Dubai Parks to be closed today

2m read
UAE's Ain Dubai closed today

UAE's Ain Dubai closed today

1m read
Al Layan Oasis: Dubai's New Sustainable Desert Retreat Promises Unmatched Experiences

What's inside Al Layan: Dubai's new desert oasis

7m read