Ain Dubai closure extended: What visitors need to know

Visitors advised to follow official updates online
Ain Dubai will remain closed on 5 and 6 March as a precautionary safety measure, following official guidance.
In a statement, visitors with existing bookings or tickets are advised to check the attraction’s website for the latest updates before planning their visit.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Global Village will also remain closed until Friday, 6 March, as a precautionary safety measure in line with official guidance. Visitors are advised to follow the attraction’s official website and social media channels for updates on reopening.
UAE authorities urged the public to follow safety guidelines during warning alerts, stressing that these messages are issued solely to protect lives. Authorities warned against leaving homes or stopping vehicles to film the situation, as such actions put lives at risk.
They highlighted that alerts are part of the national early warning system, designed to support preparedness and preventive measures. The UAE also cautioned against spreading rumours or unverified news, reminding residents to rely only on official channels. Under UAE law, sharing false or misleading information may attract legal penalties.
The Ministry of Interior advised residents to seek immediate shelter in secure buildings and avoid windows, doors, and open areas during potential missile threats.