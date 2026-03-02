Here’s what’s closed, what’s remote and what residents should do
Dubai: Authorities across the UAE have announced a series of precautionary measures in response to ongoing regional developments. Here is a straightforward breakdown of what is closed, what has changed, and what you need to do.
The Ain Dubai observation wheel has been suspended for safety reasons and will not operate on March 2.
The official statement from Ain Dubai advises visitors to check the website before heading out. "If you have an existing booking or ticket, please check our website for the latest information before visiting," they confirmed.
Dubai Parks and Resorts is also closed on March 2 following national guidance. Visitors with existing bookings should check the official website for updates on when the park will reopen and what options are available for their tickets.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has advised private sector companies to move to remote working wherever possible and to limit the number of employees in open areas. Only roles that genuinely require physical attendance should continue onsite.
This guidance covers March 1 to 3, though final decisions may be adjusted depending on how the situation develops. Companies are urged to monitor official federal and local channels for updates.
The Dubai International Financial Centre has confirmed that its employees will work remotely from March 2 to 4, while continuing to provide services as normal.
Clients and businesses based in the DIFC are being asked to remain indoors where possible and to enable remote working for their own staff.
Regular Ramadan hours remain in place during this period. The DIFC Authority operates Monday to Thursday from 9am to 3pm and Friday from 9am to 12pm. DIFC Services runs Monday to Thursday from 9am to 2pm and Friday from 9am to 11am.
For anything urgent, the DIFC Security Hotline is available on 050 285 5999.
All of these measures are precautionary. Authorities have been clear on that point, and they are equally clear that the public should only be following verified, official sources for updates rather than relying on unconfirmed information circulating on social media.
Stay indoors where possible, follow the guidance from your employer, and check official channels before making any plans.