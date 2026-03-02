Police warn sharing data fuels SIM swap fraud and illegal access to mobile bank accounts
Dubai: Dubai Police have warned residents about fraudulent attempts by scammers impersonating employees allegedly linked to a “Dubai Crisis Management” department and falsely claiming affiliation with Dubai Police.
Authorities said the fraudsters are attempting to exploit current developments by contacting individuals and requesting sensitive personal information, including UAE Pass login details and Emirates ID data.
Police cautioned that sharing such information could allow criminals to carry out SIM swap fraud and gain unauthorised access to victims’ bank accounts through mobile banking applications.
Dubai Police stressed that official authorities never request confidential information, passwords or verification codes through phone calls or text messages under any circumstances.
Residents have been urged not to share personal or financial details with unverified callers and to immediately report suspected fraud through official channels by calling 901 or via the eCrime platform dedicated to cybercrime reports.