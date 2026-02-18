GOLD/FOREX
How to get a free caravan camping permit in Dubai

Find out the requirements and process for a camping permit at Jebel Ali Beach

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
Shutterstock

Dubai: Planning a beach camping trip with your caravan or trailer? Before you set off, you will need a caravan permit to camp at Jebel Ali Beach. The process is simple and free, and can be completed in minutes through the DubaiNow app, Dubai’s official platform for accessing public services.

Who can apply and what it costs

The NOC permit is open to both UAE nationals and expatriates, and it is issued free of charge. It applies specifically to caravan and trailer camping at Jebel Ali Beach.

You can apply for the permit if you are using caravan, camping van or trailer.

Documents and information required

Before applying, make sure you have:

  • A valid copy of the vehicle registration

  • A clear photograph of the caravan, van, or trailer

  • Vehicle details, including plate number, source, and code

  • Registration expiry date

Applicant details such as name, mobile number, and email address are automatically filled when logging in via UAE Pass.

How to apply

Applications are submitted through the DubaiNow app using UAE Pass:

  1. Download the app and log in using UAE Pass.

  2. Go to the Services section.

  3. Select Recreational Services, then choose Caravan Camping Permit.

  4. Enter caravan or trailer details (plate number, source, code, vehicle type, registration expiry).

  5. Confirm applicant details (auto-filled via UAE Pass).

  6. Select permit dates, including arrival and start date.

  7. Upload the vehicle photo and registration document.

  8. Review the information, agree to the terms and conditions, and submit the application.

If approved, the permit will be available to view directly in the app. If all information is accurate, the permit can be issued within minutes or by the end of the same day.

Validity and reapplication rules

  • The permit (NOC) is valid for 30 days only.

  • A new NOC for the same caravan or trailer can be issued only 15 days after the previous one expires.

Important rules to know

According to Dubai Municipality:

  • Entry to the camping site may be denied if there are discrepancies between the permit and the actual vehicle.

  • Violations of rules or terms and conditions may also result in refusal of entry.

  • If a date reaches maximum booking capacity, it will appear unavailable in the calendar. Applicants must then select another available date, subject to system limits.

This permit system helps manage camping activity and ensures safe, organised use of the beach area, so it’s important to double-check your application details before submitting.

Dubai

