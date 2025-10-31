Find out where you can camp, what fines to avoid, and how to stay safe
Dubai: Camping season in the UAE usually runs from late October to April, offering residents a chance to enjoy cooler weather and the country’s natural landscapes. But before you set up your tent, it’s important to know that camping is regulated by federal and local laws aimed at protecting both people and the environment.
Under Federal Law No. 12 of 2018 on Integrated Waste Management, it is illegal to dump, burn, or bury waste outside designated areas:
Individuals can face fines of up to Dh30,000, while establishments can be fined up to Dh1 million.
Environmental protection is further enforced under Federal Law No. 24 of 1999 on the Protection and Development of the Environment, which prohibits any activity that damages natural reserves, including cutting trees or disturbing wildlife.
Offenders can face at least six months in jail and fines of Dh20,000 or more for harming first-category species.
For second-category species, the penalty is at least three months in jail or fines starting from Dh10,000.
Municipalities across the UAE also have their own camping rules. In Sharjah and Fujairah, for example, you can be fined up to Dh2,000 for:
Pitching tents in unauthorised areas
Leaving waste or litter behind
Authorities encourage campers to stay in designated areas and to respect environmental protection rules at all times.
With winter rains expected, the National Center of Meteorology, municipalities, and civil defence departments have issued safety advisories for campers.
You should:
Monitor weather forecasts before heading out.
Avoid low-lying or flood-prone areas such as valleys and wadis.
Refrain from using open fires or electrical equipment during thunderstorms.
Public safety laws have also been tightened. Under Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 on Traffic Regulation:
Entering valleys or flood zones during rain can lead to a Dh2,000 fine, 23 traffic points, and 60-day vehicle impoundment.
Gathering near valleys, flood channels, or dams during storms carries a Dh1,000 fine and six traffic points.
If you’re planning a short weekend camping trip, you don’t need prior permission to pitch a tent in the desert, according to Dubai Municipality.
However, for long-term or seasonal camping, you are required to:
Obtain permission from the local municipal authority.
Pay a camping fee, which varies depending on the emirate and duration.
Some of the most scenic and popular locations for overnight camping include:
Hatta Campsite near Wadi Hub
Suhaila Lakes
Al Qudra Lakes
Lahbab Desert
Jebel Ali Beach
Al Aweer Desert
Always check local rules for each location, as some areas may have specific restrictions or permit requirements.
To prevent accidents and fires, campers are advised to follow these safety precautions:
Keep all light sources and lanterns at least 50cm away from tents.
Do not use heated equipment such as barbecues or coal burners inside the tent.
Keep a fire extinguisher nearby or inside the tent.
Avoid using open flames, including candles or lighters, inside the tent.
Store firewood at least 15 feet away from tents at all times.
Authorities have also issued sustainability guidelines to help preserve the desert environment:
Camp only in designated areas approved by authorities.
Respect local laws and regulations at all times.
Collect and carry away all waste, leaving no litter behind.
Use eco-friendly camping gear, such as recyclable tents and energy-efficient utensils.
Use water responsibly and avoid polluting lakes or rivers.
Reduce disposable waste by bringing reusable items.
Protect the desert ecosystem - avoid damaging plants, driving over foliage, or lighting fires near greenery or insect habitats.
