8 best winter camping gear essentials in the UAE, 2025: Lights, stoves and more

Look at power stations, stoves, and other creature comforts to make it a fun experience
Winter camping in the UAE might not mean snow boots and icy tents, but trust us—it still pays to be prepared. From chilly desert nights to impromptu starlit adventures, having the right gear can turn a 'survive the outdoors' trip into a full-on comfort-meets-adventure experience. We're talking bright, rechargeable lanterns that light up your campsite like a mini festival, compact stoves that whip up gourmet meals under the stars, and tactical flashlights that make darkness feel like a suggestion. We’ve rounded up the 8 best winter camping essentials in the UAE for 2025—gear that’s practical, powerful, and a little bit fun.
Check out our best tents here.
Shop with Amazon Prime for free, fast delivery and get your products delivered in time.
For winter camping in the UAE, the EcoFlow RIVER 2 Portable Power Station is a solid choice. Compact yet powerful, it packs a 256 Wh LiFePO₄ battery with a 300 W output (boosting up to 600 W) — enough to keep your lights, phones, or mini heater running through chilly desert nights. Weighing just 3.5 kg, it’s easy to carry and recharges from 0 to 100 percent in just an hour. With four charging options — AC, car, solar, or USB-C — it’s perfect for off-grid adventures across dunes or mountain trails. Moreover, its durable battery chemistry ensures reliable performance even in extreme temperatures.
For your next adventure in the UAE desert or weekend campout, the Anker SOLIX C200 DC Portable Power Station delivers impressive versatility in a compact package. With its 192 Wh (60,000 mAh) LiFePO₄ battery and 200 W output, this powerhouse gives you enough juice to charge phones, run lights, power a small fan or cooler, and even recharge via solar (up to 100 W input) when you’re off-grid. Designed for portability—it’s around 3.6 kg (≈7.9 lbs) and about 39% smaller than comparable stations—this unit suits UAE campsites where space in your vehicle and weight really matter. It recharges quickly via USB-C (up to 140 W) or AC, so you’re back in business fast.
When your camp turns into a desert-dusk adventure, this lantern has your back. With a built-in 10,000 mAh battery, 32 bright LEDs, a telescopic design that extends or collapses for compact storage, and a magnetic base that sticks to metal surfaces for hands-free use — it’s built for real outdoor life. You get three brightness levels and a colour-temperature toggle (warm to cool light) to match mood or task. The six strong Neodymium magnets mean you can attach it to your vehicle, tent pole or table and focus on relaxing, not rigging lights. So, if you’re prepping dinner under the stars or reading in your sleeping bag after an evening dune-drive, this lantern brings dependable lighting, usable as a flashlight, SOS beacon or ambient mood light. In the UAE’s long nights under camp skies, this light is a smart mix of portability, performance and versatility — set it up, power it through, and forget about clunky gear.
The NICRON L71 Tactical Flashlight is for any outdoor adventure or emergency scenario. Boasting 1,800 lumens, this compact yet mighty flashlight lights up your path with crystal-clear brightness, making it ideal for camping trips, night hikes, or unexpected power outages. Its Type-C rechargeable battery ensures fast and convenient charging, while the magnetic base and 90-degree working light allow for hands-free use—perfect for setting up camp or fixing gear in the dark. Built tough with IP65 waterproofing, the L71 stands up to rain, splashes, or rugged outdoor conditions without breaking a sweat. With eight different lighting modes, you can switch from ultra-bright to SOS signals, adjusting the beam for any situation. Lightweight and portable, yet rugged and reliable, the NICRON L71 is the kind of flashlight that turns any nighttime challenge into a safe, well-lit adventure. A must-have for camping, hiking, or emergencies.
The Conpex Desert Camping Light 9600LM ensures expansive illumination, making it ideal for desert camping, beach outings, or street stalls. Its adjustable height allows users to customise the light coverage, enhancing visibility over a wide area. The inclusion of a remote control facilitates convenient operation, enabling users to adjust brightness levels and switch between lighting modes from a distance. Designed with durability in mind, the lamp's construction ensures it can withstand the rigors of outdoor environments. Whether you're setting up camp in the dunes or hosting an outdoor event, the Conpex Desert Camping Light 9600LM offers reliable and powerful lighting to enhance your experience.
Turn your campsite into a five-star outdoor kitchen with the Campingaz Chef Folding Double Burner Stove—because who says you can’t chef it up under the stars? This bad boy comes packing two sizzling 1.5 kW burners plus a downward-facing grill, so you can fry, sear, and grill like a pro while everyone else fumbles with tiny, sad camping stoves.
No more awkward matches—Piezo ignition has your back, and child-safe push-turn knobs mean you won’t be stressing over little hands. When it’s time to pack up, just fold the lid, snap the latch, grab the handle, and strut off like a campsite boss.
Running on Campingaz CV 470 Plus or CV 300 Plus cartridges, it’s reliable, portable, and built to survive your wildest adventures.
Keep your Garmin inReach Mini or Mini 2 secure, accessible, and adventure-ready with the iGuerburn Backpack Tether. No more digging through your bag or risking a pricey GPS slipping out mid-hike—this tether clamps your device safely to your backpack, so it’s always at hand when you need it. Designed specifically for Garmin inReach Mini and Mini 2, it’s a snug, worry-free fit that ensures your satellite messenger is always ready for action.
Built for explorers who take the rugged outdoors seriously, the tether lets you focus on the trail, the climb, or the campsite without constantly checking your gear. It’s lightweight, durable, and easy to attach—basically, a small but mighty lifesaver for anyone serious about outdoor navigation and emergency readiness. In the UAE’s desert or mountain escapes, this tether keeps your GPS exactly where it should be: safe, secure, and ready to guide your adventure.
Our recommendations are independently chosen by Gulf News editors. If you decide to shop through links on our website, we may earn an affiliate commission, as we are part of Amazon Services LLC Associates Program.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox