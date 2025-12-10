Supporting martyrs’ families, Hazza bin Zayed engages with youth at Al Fakhr Winter Camp
Al Ain: Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain Region, visited the Al Fakhr Winter Camp for martyrs’ sons in Remah, Al Ain. The camp, organised by the Fallen Heroes’ Affairs Office at the Presidential Court, runs until 12 December 2025 in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers’ Club and the Mohamed bin Zayed Falconry and Desert Physiognomy School.
During the visit, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed observed a variety of educational and recreational activities designed to enrich the participants’ skills and knowledge. He attended a specialised session delivered by the International Fund for Houbara Conservation, which highlighted the ecological importance of Houbara bustards and the latest conservation methods. He also watched the camp’s sports and heritage activities, including a football competition and an interactive virtual-reality hunting experience.
Sheikh Hazza emphasised that caring for the sons of the nation’s martyrs remains a national priority under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He noted that such programmes reflect the UAE’s commitment to nurturing the talents of the children of fallen heroes and empowering them through youth-focused educational, cultural and athletic initiatives.
This year’s camp hosts 63 participants aged 12 to 16, offering sessions on Emirati traditions, falconry, Arabic coffee preparation, science-based talent development, and healthy-lifestyle awareness.
