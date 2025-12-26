GOLD/FOREX
Winterland Al Ain opens at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium

New winter-themed attraction offers games, ice skating and family fun

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
Winterland Al Ain aims to boost entertainment and leisure options in the city.

Al Ain: Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the opening of Winterland Al Ain, a winter games event being held at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium until January 15, 2026. The event is part of efforts to expand entertainment and sports options in the region.

Winterland Al Ain adds a new attraction to the city’s leisure scene, offering a range of activities for all age groups in a winter-themed setting. Attractions include ice skating, adventure games, and interactive zones for children and young people.

The venue also features sports and leisure facilities, along with restaurants and cafés inspired by local heritage, reflecting Al Ain’s cultural identity. Visitors can also take part in creative programmes and cultural workshops designed to build children’s skills and encourage creativity.

During his visit, Sheikh Mohammed said community-based sports and recreational events play an important role in improving quality of life. He noted that such activities help strengthen social bonds, promote healthy lifestyles, and meet the needs of families, in line with the leadership’s vision for national development.

Winterland Al Ain as a year-round attraction

The launch supports plans to position Al Ain as a destination for family and community events throughout the year. This includes continued investment in infrastructure, improved public services, and the development of recreational and sports facilities for all.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied at the opening by Rashid Musbah Al Manai, Director General of Al Ain City Municipality, Brigadier Saeed Hamid bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Director of Al Ain Police Directorate, and several officials.

