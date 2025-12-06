Sheikh Zayed Festival adds Wonderland to 2025–26 lineup

During the inauguration, Sheikh Zayed toured the park, stopping at its main attractions and newly developed facilities. He expressed his admiration for this outstanding addition to the Sheikh Zayed Festival . He was briefed on the advanced technologies used to build the entertainment zone and praised the addition as an important enhancement to the festival’s growing lineup of family offerings.

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority, has officially opened the new “Wonderland” amusement park in Al Wathba. He was accompanied by Humaid bin Saeed Al Neyadi, Director of the Office of the Chairman of the Presidential Court and Vice Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Festival, along with several senior officials.

The Higher Organising Committee confirmed that Wonderland opened to the public on December 5 after final preparations were completed. The zone is one of the key new features of the 2025–2026 season and is designed to serve as a comprehensive entertainment destination for visitors of all ages.

The bowling zone adds another layer of entertainment, featuring a hall for adults fitted with modern electronic lanes that create a near-professional bowling environment. A separate hall for children offers colourful themes and age-friendly equipment, giving younger visitors a safe and engaging space. The area encourages families to participate together, promoting interaction and friendly competition.

Wonderland includes an extensive selection of rides and experiences that appeal to children, teenagers and adults. Among the highlights are a roller coaster, an ice-skating rink, a haunted house, a mirror maze, the “Net Maze” climbing area, a dinosaur-themed park, shooting and skill games, bumper cars, and an arcade hall. Pony rides are also available for young children.

Spread across a large, open area, the amusement park offers a mix of fun and safety, with illuminated pathways, shaded seating areas and a lively atmosphere that blends seamlessly with the wider festival setting. Its central location near the main square makes it easily accessible from all festival entrances, ensuring high footfall and smooth movement for visitors.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival runs daily from 4pm to midnight, and until 1am on weekends and public holidays in Al Wathba. Wonderland will welcome visitors throughout the festival’s full operating period.

The Higher Organising Committee stated that the launch of Wonderland aligns with its wider plan to expand entertainment choices for this year’s visitors. By introducing new zones and experiences, the festival aims to meet the expectations of families, children and young people while strengthening its identity as a leading cultural and recreational destination.

All facilities within Wonderland have been developed according to high safety and quality benchmarks. This includes advanced operational systems, on-site monitoring and the presence of trained supervision teams to guide visitors and manage ride usage. Walkways, cafés and snack outlets have also been positioned to support smooth circulation and ease of access throughout the park.

