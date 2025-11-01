GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Zayed Festival 2025–2026 kicks off today: 7 things to see at the fete

From raffle draws to concerts, here are the things you can enjoy

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Emirati men participate in a traditional Al Ayyala dance
WAM

The Sheikh Zayed Festival 2025–2026 kicks off today in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, and is themed Hayyakum, or welcome. Running until March 22, the festival under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court will have a renewed identity.

This fest aims to highlight the Emirati community’s social and human values and reflect the nation’s message of tolerance and coexistence.

The Higher Organising Committee announced that this edition will feature more than 4,000 cultural events and 750 large-scale public shows, with over 20,000 participants from within the UAE and abroad. Twenty-two countries will participate through national pavilions showcasing cultural and heritage exhibitions that reflect their civilisations and promote intercultural dialogue.

What can you experience here?

1. The Union Parade, celebrating the unity and solidarity of the Emirati people.

2. The 54th UAE Union Day celebrations, featuring national, artistic, and traditional performances, roaming shows, raffles, and prizes, along with fireworks, laser, and drone displays, and musical concerts.

3. Traditional and sporting competitions, such as Dhow Sailing Races, Falconry Competitions, the Zayed Grand Camel Race, and the Emirati Traditional Cuisine Contest, in addition to the Ramadan Sports Tournament, held in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

4. New Year’s Eve will bring a special programme including fireworks, lasers, and drone shows involving over 6,000 drones, alongside children’s activities and musical performances.

5. The Emirates Fountain will continue to captivate audiences with synchronized water, light, and laser shows set to international music, following its expanded design and capacity.

6. Al Wathba Nights concert series will feature leading Arab and international artists in weekly evening performances, complemented by fireworks every Saturday at 10pm.

7. The Sheikh Zayed Festival 2025–2026 welcomes visitors daily from 4pm to 12am midnight, and from 4pm to 1am on weekends and public holidays.

Other things to see here:

A traditional Food Corner ,offering authentic local dishes

The Rare Animals Reserve: which showcases rare wildlife species and promotes environmental awareness

