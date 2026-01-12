Sheikh Hamdan unveils 'Season of Wulfa' ahead of Ramadan and Eid festivities

Over 50 events across 30+ Dubai locations celebrate community spirit this Ramadan and Eid
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, on Monday launched the Season of Wulfa, a new initiative celebrating Emirati traditions, values, and cultural heritage.
The programme, led by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, will run through the month of Ramadan, Hag Al Leila, and Eid celebrations, showcasing Dubai’s heritage while fostering tolerance, coexistence, and respect for all cultures.
The Season of Wulfa highlights core Emirati values – reflection, connection, and blessing – expressed through local customs, hospitality, and community gatherings. The initiative aims to strengthen social bonds, preserve traditions, and build a shared sense of belonging among Dubai’s diverse population.
Sheikh Hamdan said the initiative seeks to connect people with their cultural identity while fostering harmony, noting:
“Our goal is to bring people closer, fostering deeper personal and social connections… transforming customs and traditions into tangible experiences that inspire participation and reinforce a culture of compassion and understanding.”
The programme features more than 50 initiatives across 30 locations, including neighbourhoods, markets, and cultural centres, in partnership with government entities, the private sector, and local communities.
The events are designed to attract residents, citizens, and visitors, highlighting Dubai as a global hub for cultural exchange and community engagement.
Sheikha Latifa said the Season of Wulfa blends heritage with contemporary creativity, offering multi-sensory cultural experiences that promote humanitarian values, community bonds, and shared celebrations. The season encourages participation from creatives and talents, reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a model for coexistence, tolerance, and cultural dialogue.
Derived from the Arabic word ‘Ulfa’, Wulfa represents familiarity, affection, and closeness, capturing the essence of Dubai’s community ethos.
Through the Season of Wulfa, Dubai aims to preserve its living cultural memory, inspire future generations, and foster social cohesion while celebrating the UAE’s rich heritage and universal values.
What: A new cultural initiative celebrating Emirati heritage and community spirit
When: From Hag Al Laila (15th Sha‘ban) through Ramadan and Eid
Why: Preserve traditions and foster social bonds
Core pillars: Reflection, connection, blessing
Where: 50+ initiatives across 30+ locations, including markets, neighbourhoods, and cultural centres
Activities: Multi-sensory experiences blending heritage with modern creativity
Values: Hospitality, generosity, community ties, and human connection
Cultural meaning: Wulfa (Ulfa) signifies familiarity, affection, and closeness
Audience: Citizens, residents, and visitors from around the world
