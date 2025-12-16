Sheikh Hamdan attends ‘Dubai Lunch’ initiative promoting Emirati hospitality

The event, held at the Al Khawaneej Majlis, marks the start of a series of events designed to revive the role of the Majlis as a hub for local dialogue. Following an invitation from Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah, Sheikh Hamdan spent the afternoon discussing the importance of neighbourhood bonds in the context of Dubai’s rapid urban expansion.

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, joined more than 200 local dignitaries and families in Deira on Tuesday to launch the ‘Dubai Lunch’ initiative, a new programme aimed at strengthening the emirate’s social fabric through traditional community gatherings.

The ‘Dubai Lunch’ initiative, supervised by the Community Development Authority (CDA), is set to be rolled out across various neighbourhoods in the emirate. Officials stated the programme aligns with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which focuses on enhancing social capital and encouraging residents to participate more actively in public life.

He further noted that these Majlises serve as the "bedrock of social cohesion," providing a space where traditional Emirati values are passed down through lived experience.

Addressing the gathering, Sheikh Hamdan remarked that a city’s resilience is rooted in its people rather than its physical growth. "A city’s true strength is measured not by its infrastructure alone, but by the strength of its social fabric and the close bonds shared by its people," he said.

The launch comes as the emirate begins preparations to celebrate the ‘Year of the Family’ in 2026. According to the CDA, the programme will continue to host open lunch gatherings at local Majlises, intended to serve as inclusive forums for residents to connect in a setting that reflects traditional hospitality.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the CDA, said the initiative reflects a shift in how community spaces are used. "Community Majlises are no longer simply venues for gathering, but have evolved into spaces that foster sustainable human relationships and contribute to an improved quality of life," she said.

