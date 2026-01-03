Sheikh Hamdan posts video showing Dubai under dense fog, offering a rare city perspective
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, offered followers a rare glimpse of the city on a foggy Saturday morning.
Known for his photography, Sheikh Hamdan captured the first foggy day of the year, sharing an intimate perspective of Dubai via Instagram Stories.
The video highlights the serene beauty of the city blanketed in early-morning fog, with visibility dropping to as low as 1,000 metres in some areas.
In another post, Sheikh Hamdan shared photos showcasing his love for outdoor activities, giving followers glimpses of his life against stunning cityscapes.
The morning fog affected areas including Dubai International Airport, Sharjah Airport, and the Abu Dhabi–Al Ain Road, prompting temporary speed limit reductions to 80 km/h.
Flights at DXB and SHJ were delayed by up to two hours, impacting Emirates, flydubai, and Air Arabia services. Authorities have since restored normal operations while urging drivers to remain cautious.
On New Year’s Eve, Sheikh Hamdan shared a reflective post marking the end of 2025. The Crown Prince celebrated the year’s blessings and invited his global audience to embrace a fresh start, offering a personal and heartfelt glimpse into his thoughts as 2026 began.
Fans can view the video and other picturesque moments captured by Sheikh Hamdan on his Instagram:
