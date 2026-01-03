Dense fog in Dubai: Flights to and from DXB, Sharjah Airport experience diversions, delays

Emirates, Air Arabia, flydubai early morning flights face delays of one to two hours
Dubai: Flight operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Sharjah International Airport (SHJ) were disrupted early Saturday morning, with several departures and arrivals delayed by up to two hours.
The delays are believed to be caused by dense early morning fog that blanketed parts of Dubai and the northern emirates.
According to flight-tracking data on the airports’ website, Emirates services to destinations including Colombo, Auckland, Dar es Salaam, Malé, and Brisbane were among those affected. flydubai flights to Mombasa, Krabi, and several other destinations also experienced delays ranging from 30 minutes to more than an hour.
Similarly, a number of Air Arabia flights arriving from or departing to Delhi, Kazan, Addis Ababa, Bishkek, Alexandria, Cochin, and other cities were reported delayed.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) had earlier issued a fog alert covering Dubai, Sharjah, and other parts of the UAE, warning of reduced visibility in some areas during the early hours of the morning.
Gulf News has reached out to Dubai International (DXB), Emirates airports for comment.
More to follow…
