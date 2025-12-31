Emirates issues travel advisory for post-New Year travellers in Dubai

Dubai: Emirates is warning passengers of a major rush at Dubai International Airport from January 2 to 5, with high volumes of departures and arrivals expected to create gridlock on roads, packed car parks and longer queues inside the terminal. The airline recommends arriving four hours before departure to account for heavier traffic, busier facilities and the sheer scale of the post-holiday movement.

For those flying out of Dubai, Emirates City Check-In at ICD Brookfield Place in DIFC offers a smart alternative. Open from 8 am to midnight until January 15, passengers can drop bags up to 24 hours before departure and collect boarding passes with free parking in the business district. Those using the service through mid-January earn 2,500 Skywards Miles as an incentive.

The alert comes as families, students and workers return from year-end breaks, overlapping with school restarts and the end of extended holidays across multiple time zones. Emirates says the period will see one of the busiest weeks of the year at DXB, urging travellers to plan ahead and use every available shortcut to avoid last-minute stress.

Emirates Home Check-In service covers Dubai and Sharjah, where agents come to homes, hotels or offices to complete check-in and take bags directly to the plane. Free for First Class passengers and Platinum Skywards members, it requires booking at least 24 hours ahead and lets flyers arrive at the airport with just hand luggage.

