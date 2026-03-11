GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

US‑Israel war with Iran Day 12: What UAE residents need to know on March 11

Dubai reassures residents as regional tensions rise and airlines adjust flights

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A fireball rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted an area in Beirut’s southern suburbs overnight March 10 to 11, 2026.
A fireball rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted an area in Beirut’s southern suburbs overnight March 10 to 11, 2026.
AFP

The UAE condemned Iranian missile and drone attacks and called for global action to uphold international law. Dubai issued safety guidance for emergency alerts as airlines operate limited flights amid regional tensions. Meanwhile, Etihad Rail maintained cargo operations, while Iran launched heavy strikes on US and Israeli targets and Israel hit Hezbollah-linked sites in Beirut. A look at the morning’s most important developments as the situation in the region unfolds.

UAE urges global action against Iran missiles, drones

Jamal Al Musharakh, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva, briefed journalists with the Accredited Correspondents at the United Nations (ACANU) on Iran's unprovoked aggression against the UAE.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

He strongly condemned the Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting the UAE and countries across the region, stressing that such actions constitute a clear violation of sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter.

From Geneva, the UAE is actively engaging with the United Nations, humanitarian agencies, and international organisations to brief partners on the evolving situation and its implications for regional stability and humanitarian operations.

Dubai issues safety guide for emergency alerts

Dubai: The Dubai Government Media Office has published a public safety guide, reaffirming that the emirate is safe and continues to operate at full capacity, while providing precautionary guidelines on how residents and visitors should respond if emergency alerts are issued.

The guidelines are designed to support a calm, safe response when individuals receive alerts issued by the Ministry of Interior on their mobile phones.

UAE flight status: Today’s schedules and cancellations

Amid ongoing regional developments, UAE airlines are operating limited flights. Passengers should travel only with confirmed bookings and check the latest updates before heading to the airport. The safety of passengers and crew remains the highest priority.

Etihad Rail proves resilience amid Middle East crisis

The staying power of a transit system is tested during times of crises. And over the past 11 days, while the Middle East has been at the centre of a war between US-Israel and Iran, Etihad Rail has proved its mettle. It hasferried its cargo without incident across the UAE’s national railway network, ensuring uninterrupted movement of goods.

So far, the rail has run more than 100 freight trips in nine days, transporting 459,000+ tonnes of cargo and 7,900+ containers.

Iran unleashes most intense hits on US, Israel targets

Iran has launched new strikes on Israeli and American targets in the Middle East, state broadcaster IRIB said on Wednesday.

The barrage was "the most intense and heaviest since the start of the war", lasting three hours and targeting Israeli cities including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa, the broadcaster said, citing a statement from Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards.

Israel launches new strikes on southern Beirut

Israel staged new attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs on Wednesday, Lebanese state media reported, with the Israeli army saying it was again targeting the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war last week when Hezbollah attacked Israel in response to the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes.

Nathaniel LacsinaSenior Web Editor
Nathaniel Lacsina is a Senior Web Editor at Gulf News, helping shape the homepage while covering tech, business, viral human-interest stories, crime and offbeat news. With over 10 years’ experience in digital publishing, he brings calm, accurate and dependable reporting across fast-moving beats.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Smoke and fire rise from the site of airstrikes in a central area of the Iranian capital Tehran on March 6, 2026.

Thousands being evacuated from Middle East: Trump

30m read
A man stands next to the destruction at the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike that targeted the village of Douris, near Baalbeck in Lebanon's Bekaa valley is seen on March 6, 2026.

Intense Israeli strikes hit Iran and Lebanon

5m read
An ambulance is parked near a sweeping blaze following Israeli bombardment on a solar farm and electricity generation facility in Lebanon's southern coastal city of Tyre on March 4, 2026.

Europe deploys military assets as war spreads

2m read
A flydubai plane is parked on the tarmac at Dubai International Airport as Iran retaliates following the US and Israel’s assassination of its supreme leader.

US-Israel- Iran war day 3: flydubai extends suspension

2m read