US‑Israel war with Iran Day 12: What UAE residents need to know on March 11

Dubai reassures residents as regional tensions rise and airlines adjust flights
The UAE condemned Iranian missile and drone attacks and called for global action to uphold international law. Dubai issued safety guidance for emergency alerts as airlines operate limited flights amid regional tensions. Meanwhile, Etihad Rail maintained cargo operations, while Iran launched heavy strikes on US and Israeli targets and Israel hit Hezbollah-linked sites in Beirut. A look at the morning’s most important developments as the situation in the region unfolds.
Jamal Al Musharakh, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva, briefed journalists with the Accredited Correspondents at the United Nations (ACANU) on Iran's unprovoked aggression against the UAE.
He strongly condemned the Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting the UAE and countries across the region, stressing that such actions constitute a clear violation of sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter.
From Geneva, the UAE is actively engaging with the United Nations, humanitarian agencies, and international organisations to brief partners on the evolving situation and its implications for regional stability and humanitarian operations.
Dubai: The Dubai Government Media Office has published a public safety guide, reaffirming that the emirate is safe and continues to operate at full capacity, while providing precautionary guidelines on how residents and visitors should respond if emergency alerts are issued.
The guidelines are designed to support a calm, safe response when individuals receive alerts issued by the Ministry of Interior on their mobile phones.
Amid ongoing regional developments, UAE airlines are operating limited flights. Passengers should travel only with confirmed bookings and check the latest updates before heading to the airport. The safety of passengers and crew remains the highest priority.
The staying power of a transit system is tested during times of crises. And over the past 11 days, while the Middle East has been at the centre of a war between US-Israel and Iran, Etihad Rail has proved its mettle. It hasferried its cargo without incident across the UAE’s national railway network, ensuring uninterrupted movement of goods.
So far, the rail has run more than 100 freight trips in nine days, transporting 459,000+ tonnes of cargo and 7,900+ containers.
Iran has launched new strikes on Israeli and American targets in the Middle East, state broadcaster IRIB said on Wednesday.
The barrage was "the most intense and heaviest since the start of the war", lasting three hours and targeting Israeli cities including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa, the broadcaster said, citing a statement from Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards.
Israel staged new attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs on Wednesday, Lebanese state media reported, with the Israeli army saying it was again targeting the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.
Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war last week when Hezbollah attacked Israel in response to the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes.