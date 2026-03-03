Travellers without confirmed call from airline will be turned away from DXB, AUH
Dubai: Limited flight operations are gradually resuming at UAE airports, with the US-Israel war on Iran and the ensuing backlash entering its fourth day. However, authorities and airlines are urging passengers not to travel unless they have received direct confirmation from their airline.
Access to terminals is also being restricted to those with confirmed departures. Also, given the dynamic nature of the situation, airport authorities have warned that schedules may continue to change.
Travellers are strongly advised to check flight status via the airline's official channels before heading to the airport.
What UAE travellers must know right now:
As limited operations resume at Dubai airports, authorities have issued clear instructions. Here are some key points travellers must keep in mind before planning any kind of travel today, Tuesday, March 3.
Should I go to the airport if my flight is not confirmed?
No. If your airline has not confirmed your flight is operating, do not travel to the airport. You will be turned away without confirmation. Etihad has also said: “Guests and members of the public are advised not to travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by Etihad and provided with confirmed ticket details. Access to the airport will be restricted for those without confirmed travel documentation” It added, “All others should check their flight status at http://etihad.com and await further communication from the airline. Safety remains our highest priority. We appreciate your cooperation.”
When will airport operations fully stabilise?
Operations are being progressively scaled in coordination with airlines and authorities. Updates will be shared through official channels.
Can flight schedules still change?
Yes. Flight schedules may continue to adjust as airlines reposition aircraft and rebalance networks. Keep checking your airline’s website or app — even if your flight was previously confirmed.
Which flights are being prioritised?
Priority is currently being given to departing flights. Movements will gradually increase as capacity and airspace availability permit.
Why is my flight cancelled but others are operating?
Airlines decide which flights operate based on aircraft positioning, crew availability and airspace capacity. Each carrier makes its own flight decisions.
Could flights be suspended again?
Aviation environments remain dynamic and adjustments may occur. Monitor airline communications for real-time updates before heading to the airport.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation said it is closely monitoring the evolving airspace situation.
Indian carriers are making schedule adjustments. Long-haul and ultra long-haul flights are being resumed through alternative routings that avoid restricted airspace.
Special arrangements are being made for stranded passengers. IndiGo has planned 10 special relief operations from Jeddah to India on March 3, 2026, subject to approvals and airspace conditions.
Passengers are advised to check flight status directly with airlines before going to the airport and rely only on official sources for updates.