No. If your airline has not confirmed your flight is operating, do not travel to the airport. You will be turned away without confirmation. Etihad has also said: “Guests and members of the public are advised not to travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by Etihad and provided with confirmed ticket details. Access to the airport will be restricted for those without confirmed travel documentation” It added, “All others should check their flight status at http://etihad.com and await further communication from the airline. Safety remains our highest priority. We appreciate your cooperation.”