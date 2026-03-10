GOLD/FOREX
Etihad Rail proves resilience amid Middle East crisis, ensures uninterrupted cargo flow

Freight services remain steady as Etihad Rail adapts to crisis

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Etihad Rail
Etihad Rail
Etihad Rail

The staying power of a transit system is tested during times of crises. And over the past 11 days, while the Middle East has been at the centre of a war between US-Israel and Iran, Etihad Rail has proved its mettle. It has ferried its cargo without incident across the UAE’s national railway network, ensuring uninterrupted movement of goods.

So far, the rail has run more than 100 freight trips in nine days, transporting 459,000+ tonnes of cargo and 7,900+ containers.

In addition, explained Abu Dhabi Media Office,, additional rail corridors have been activated, and multimodal capacity has been redirected towards the East Coast ports, specifically the Al Ghail Dry Port terminal.

This is supported by the operation of five additional train services to improve the efficiency and continuity of freight transport.  

Omar Al Subaey, CEO of Etihad Rail Freight, said: “The UAE National Rail Network was designed to enhance the resilience and reliability of the country’s logistics and supply chains.”

He added: “Etihad Rail’s freight services continue to play a pivotal role in ensuring the uninterrupted flow of goods across the UAE, enabling businesses to rely on a safe, efficient and reliable transport network. Our teams remain ready and in constant coordination with relevant national authorities to ensure the continuity of freight services that support the UAE economy.”

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
