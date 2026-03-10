Freight services remain steady as Etihad Rail adapts to crisis
The staying power of a transit system is tested during times of crises. And over the past 11 days, while the Middle East has been at the centre of a war between US-Israel and Iran, Etihad Rail has proved its mettle. It has ferried its cargo without incident across the UAE’s national railway network, ensuring uninterrupted movement of goods.
So far, the rail has run more than 100 freight trips in nine days, transporting 459,000+ tonnes of cargo and 7,900+ containers.
In addition, explained Abu Dhabi Media Office,, additional rail corridors have been activated, and multimodal capacity has been redirected towards the East Coast ports, specifically the Al Ghail Dry Port terminal.
This is supported by the operation of five additional train services to improve the efficiency and continuity of freight transport.
Omar Al Subaey, CEO of Etihad Rail Freight, said: “The UAE National Rail Network was designed to enhance the resilience and reliability of the country’s logistics and supply chains.”
He added: “Etihad Rail’s freight services continue to play a pivotal role in ensuring the uninterrupted flow of goods across the UAE, enabling businesses to rely on a safe, efficient and reliable transport network. Our teams remain ready and in constant coordination with relevant national authorities to ensure the continuity of freight services that support the UAE economy.”