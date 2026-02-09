Etihad Rail shared details of the visit on X, describing it as an honour and a reflection of the continued support shown by senior leaders for the UAE’s strategic projects. The company said it remains committed to building a safe and reliable rail network that connects the emirates and supports the country’s long-term growth.

In a post on X, Dhahi Khalfan praised the project and those behind it. He said the rail network was delivered with exceptional success under the leadership of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his team.

“The Etihad Rail is the result of a Union-driven journey that races against time and raises the flag of the nation,” he said, noting that he travelled with colleagues from Dubai to Fujairah and back.

He highlighted how national projects in the UAE are completed on schedule and receive strong backing from the government. He also thanked the engineers and staff who provided an overview of the project’s development, describing the project as the result of years of dedicated work.

The passenger rail service is a key part of the country’s wider transport strategy, aimed at improving connectivity, supporting economic growth and offering residents and visitors a new way to travel across the UAE.

Etihad Rail expressed its appreciation for the visit, saying it values the encouragement of national leaders. The company reaffirmed its commitment to developing an integrated and sustainable transport system that links the UAE’s emirates with efficiency and reliability.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.