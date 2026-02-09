GOLD/FOREX
Dhahi Khalfan travels on Etihad Rail passenger train from Dubai to Fujairah

Lieutenant praises national rail project and its timely delivery

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
The Etihad Rail is the result of a Union-driven journey that races against time and raises the flag of the nation, says Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim.
Dubai: Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim travelled on board the Etihad Rail passenger train on Monday, taking a return journey from Dubai to Fujairah.

Etihad Rail shared details of the visit on X, describing it as an honour and a reflection of the continued support shown by senior leaders for the UAE’s strategic projects. The company said it remains committed to building a safe and reliable rail network that connects the emirates and supports the country’s long-term growth.

Praise for leadership and progress

In a post on X, Dhahi Khalfan praised the project and those behind it. He said the rail network was delivered with exceptional success under the leadership of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his team.

He highlighted how national projects in the UAE are completed on schedule and receive strong backing from the government. He also thanked the engineers and staff who provided an overview of the project’s development, describing the project as the result of years of dedicated work.

“The Etihad Rail is the result of a Union-driven journey that races against time and raises the flag of the nation,” he said, noting that he travelled with colleagues from Dubai to Fujairah and back.

Commitment to a connected future

Etihad Rail expressed its appreciation for the visit, saying it values the encouragement of national leaders. The company reaffirmed its commitment to developing an integrated and sustainable transport system that links the UAE’s emirates with efficiency and reliability.

The passenger rail service is a key part of the country’s wider transport strategy, aimed at improving connectivity, supporting economic growth and offering residents and visitors a new way to travel across the UAE.

