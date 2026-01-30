Etihad Rail progress report: On track for a 2026 launch

Board praises Etihad Rail's progress towards 2026 launch
UAE’s inter-city transit project, the Etihad Rail, is progressing as expected learned board members who visited not only a passenger station but also a carriage to see the features being curated for upcoming travelers.
The 900km project, which will connect 11 cities and key hubs across the country, will launch initial operations this year.
The meeting of the Board of Directors was held at the Abu Dhabi passenger station in Mohamed bin Zayed City. It was led by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of Etihad Rail.
Among those who attended the meeting were:
Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi and Board Member of Etihad Rail;
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and Board Member of Etihad Rail;
Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail; along with other board members and senior company officials.
The service will be supported by a fleet of 13 state-of-the-art trains.
During the visit, the board toured a passenger train to review its interior design and features, as well as the station in Mohamed bin Zayed City, where they oversaw the advanced construction works.
Besides the rail, the board also learned about Etihad Rail’s freight operations, which saw growth in 2025. The company transported more than 6.5 million tonnes of sulphur, over 10 million tonnes of aggregates, and 148,000 containers. Rail transport of bulk materials and containers also successfully eliminated more than 500,000 truck journeys in the Al Dhafra Region, reported Abu Dhabi Media Office in statement.
Sheikh Theyab emphasised the importance of Etihad Rail’s achievements in operating the national rail network, noting the company’s role in reinforcing the UAE’s regional and global standing while advancing safe and sustainable transport solutions. These efforts align with the leadership’s vision to enhance connectivity between residential, industrial and commercial centres through a future-proof transport and infrastructure system that strengthens national competitiveness and supports sustainable development. This progress is reflected in the continued success of freight services since their launch in 2023 and the substantial readiness achieved for passenger operations scheduled for 2026.
