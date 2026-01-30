Etihad Rail progress report: On track for a 2026 launch

Besides the rail, the board also learned about Etihad Rail’s freight operations, which saw growth in 2025. The company transported more than 6.5 million tonnes of sulphur, over 10 million tonnes of aggregates, and 148,000 containers. Rail transport of bulk materials and containers also successfully eliminated more than 500,000 truck journeys in the Al Dhafra Region, reported Abu Dhabi Media Office in statement.

Sheikh Theyab emphasised the importance of Etihad Rail’s achievements in operating the national rail network, noting the company’s role in reinforcing the UAE’s regional and global standing while advancing safe and sustainable transport solutions. These efforts align with the leadership’s vision to enhance connectivity between residential, industrial and commercial centres through a future-proof transport and infrastructure system that strengthens national competitiveness and supports sustainable development. This progress is reflected in the continued success of freight services since their launch in 2023 and the substantial readiness achieved for passenger operations scheduled for 2026.

