Inside Etihad Rail’s mission: How Etihad Rail ferried 350+ UAE passengers back home with Saudi help

Safe travel of over 350 passengers shows UAE's preparedness and operational agility
Dubai: Etihad Rail, in coordination with the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), operated three exceptional passenger train services between Al Ghuwaifat Station (Al Dhafra) and Al Faya Station (Abu Dhabi City).
These trips safely transported over 350 passengers ahead of the official launch of the passenger rail service, offering a reliable alternative for residents affected by regional travel disruptions.
Passengers ferried by train ahead of official launch
Passengers travelled from Ghuwaifat Station in Al Dhafrah Region to Al Faya Station in Abu Dhabi
Ensured safe and efficient travel for returning residents.
Highlighted Abu Dhabi’s operational readiness and flexibility in emergency situations.
Freight operations continued without disruption, showing the railway network can handle both passenger and cargo transport simultaneously.
The operation confirms alternative transport options are available during travel disruptions.
Residents should stay updated via official channels for future passenger services.
Safety protocols were fully activated, with technical and human resources deployed to ensure smooth operations.
The exceptional train service demonstrates the strategic importance, efficiency, and reliability of the UAE’s national railway network.
Operations were conducted without affecting other logistical or freight services.
Additional services will continue as required, until air traffic resumes and flights return to normal schedules.
The operation reflects Abu Dhabi’s proactive response framework, capable of swift activation of alternative transport and maintaining continuity of vital services during regional developments.
Residents can watch the official video update and follow announcements from Etihad Rail and ADCMC for further information.