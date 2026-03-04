Inside Etihad Rail’s mission: How Etihad Rail ferried 350+ UAE passengers back home with Saudi help

Dubai: Etihad Rail, in coordination with the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), operated three exceptional passenger train services between Al Ghuwaifat Station (Al Dhafra) and Al Faya Station (Abu Dhabi City).

These trips safely transported over 350 passengers ahead of the official launch of the passenger rail service, offering a reliable alternative for residents affected by regional travel disruptions.