Etihad Rail shares first look at Abu Dhabi Station in Mohammed Bin Zayed City in a new video

Abu Dhabi Station: A key hub in UAE's first passenger rail network
Dubai: Etihad Rail has released a new video offering a first close‑up look at the soon‑to‑open Abu Dhabi Station in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, a major node in the UAE’s first national passenger railway network. The station sits strategically near Mussaffah’s industrial and residential districts and directly opposite Dalma Mall, chosen for its demand, accessibility and proximity to surrounding communities.
The station’s long, linear design features a striking panelled exterior that blends contemporary aesthetics with subtle traditional influences. Work is continuing on exterior finishes, while the central concourse will house cafés, retail outlets, ticketing machines and digital information displays once operational. Platforms are accessible via both ground access and a pedestrian underpass, helping to streamline passenger flow.
Abu Dhabi Station is confirmed as one of the first major stops on the inaugural Etihad Rail passenger network, which is scheduled to begin phased launch in 2026. The first phase will link core destinations including Abu Dhabi, Dubai’s Jumeirah Golf Estates and Fujairah’s Al Hilal area as part of a broader plan connecting 11 cities across all seven emirates.
Designed to operate at speeds up to 200 km/h, Etihad Rail’s passenger trains can carry up to 400 people per journey and are being integrated with local transport networks including feeder buses and taxi services to improve first‑ and last‑mile connectivity. Initial journey estimates include around 57 minutes between Abu Dhabi and Dubai and about one hour 45 minutes to Fujairah, offering a competitive alternative to car travel.
