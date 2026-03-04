GOLD/FOREX
Etihad Rail is transporting those stranded in Saudi Arabia, neighboring countries to Abu Dhabi

This demonstrates the readiness and flexibility of Abu Dhabi's integrated response system

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
3 MIN READ
In response to the current regional developments and the resulting disruptions to travel movements, Etihad Rail has decided, in coordination with all security authorities in Abu Dhabi, to operate exceptional train services from the Al Ghuwaifat border area with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Al Faya Station in Abu Dhabi.

These services are designated to transport stranded UAE citizens, as well as residents holding valid visas and residency permits who are currently stranded in Saudi Arabia or neighboring countries. The decision comes in response to the demands and requirements imposed by the exceptional circumstances arising from the prevailing international situation in the region.

A source at Etihad Rail in Abu Dhabi told Gulf News that a high level of coordination is underway with official government entities and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority to operate these exceptional services whenever necessary. The services are activated particularly in cases where large numbers of stranded individuals gather in Saudi Arabia or neighboring countries as a result of suspended flights and postponed air travel.

The source further added that Etihad Rail, in coordination with and under the direct supervision of the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre, has already operated exceptional services between Al Ghuwaifat Station in Al Dhafra Region and Al Faya Station in Abu Dhabi. These services have successfully transported more than 350 passengers safely and efficiently, ahead of the official launch of passenger train operations.

The operation supported a coordinated transfer process following the temporary suspension of certain flight services. It was carried out in cooperation with the competent authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, enhancing procedural integration and expediting implementation in line with the highest standards of safety and operational discipline. This formed part of a structured national response to evolving regional developments.

The service  delivered through a carefully managed mechanism

The service was delivered through a structured and carefully managed mechanism, with the immediate activation of approved safety protocols and emergency plans to ensure smooth and secure operations. The necessary technical and human resources were allocated accordingly, maintaining continuity of performance without any disruption to freight services across the national railway network. Freight operations continued as scheduled and in line with the relevant official directives.

Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), stated that this step demonstrates the ability of the national ecosystem to respond swiftly to regional developments. It reflects the strategic importance of the UAE’s national railway network and its high levels of efficiency, reliability and operational readiness under varying conditions.

He added: “The operation of the passenger service prior to its official launch demonstrates a high degree of institutional flexibility, based on the effective redeployment of available capabilities to address societal priorities, without compromising long-term operational plans or the UAE’s logistical security. It confirms the national ecosystem’s capacity to take timely and well-considered operational decisions, grounded in real-time risk assessments in light of current circumstances.”

Exceptional response to the current regional situation

Eng. Mohammed Al Shehhi, Chief Projects Officer at Etihad Rail, said “We are proud to operate these passenger services as an exceptional response to the current regional situation and in line with the directives of our leadership to strengthen national efforts aimed at ensuring the stability of nationals and residents in the UAE. This step reflects the technical and operational readiness of the national railway network, the flexibility of its operating systems, and the competence of the national workforce, which delivered the services with a high degree of efficiency and adaptability, without affecting other logistical operations across the network. In our commitment to facilitating the movement of individuals, we have scheduled a number of additional services. Operations will continue as required, in close coordination with the competent authorities, until air traffic resumes and flights return to their regular schedules.”

The exceptional operation confirms that Abu Dhabi’s response framework functions through a proactive model grounded in institutional integration and the rapid activation of alternatives when required. It demonstrates the UAE’s ability to manage the implications of current regional developments with efficiency and stability, while maintaining the continuity of vital services and reinforcing confidence in the resilience of national infrastructure and its preparedness across a range of scenarios.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
