Qatar says Iran strikes across Gulf have crossed ‘all red lines’

Dubai: Iran’s expanding missile and drone campaign across the Gulf is testing the patience of Arab states , with Qatar warning that “all red lines have already been crossed” as Tehran’s retaliation against US-Israeli strikes begins spilling across the region.

“When it comes to possible retaliation, all options are with our leadership,” he said. “But we have to make it very clear that attacks like these will not go unanswered and cannot go unanswered.”

Despite the interceptions, falling debris from destroyed missiles has caused injuries and limited damage in several areas. Qatar’s Interior Ministry said the number of injuries linked to the attacks had risen to 16, while emergency teams remain on high alert across the country.

Across the Gulf, most Iranian missiles have been intercepted by air-defence systems. However, falling debris has sparked fires and casualties, while drones that slip through defences have disrupted airports, ports and commercial activity.

So far, Gulf governments have focused on defending their territory and have not allowed US forces to use their airspace or bases to launch attacks on Iran.

The escalation comes despite Qatar’s traditionally pragmatic relationship with Tehran. Doha has often maintained working ties with Iran and has repeatedly encouraged dialogue during regional crises, even serving as a diplomatic channel between Iran and Western powers.

Qatar is one of the world’s biggest LNG exporters, and any disruption to its production or shipping routes could quickly ripple through global energy markets. Analysts warn that if the conflict begins to threaten energy facilities or shipping lanes near the Strait of Hormuz, it could trigger sharp spikes in oil and gas prices and further destabilise global trade.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.