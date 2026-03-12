Qatar intercepts 9 ballistic missiles, several drones from Iran

Nine ballistic missiles targeted country, 8 destroyed, 1 missile lands in uninhabited area
Dubai: Qatar’s Ministry of Defence said the country’s air defence systems successfully intercepted multiple aerial threats after Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones on Wednesday.
In an official statement, the ministry confirmed that the Qatari Armed Forces intercepted nine ballistic missiles and a number of drones, neutralising most of the incoming threats before they could reach their targets.
“Our Armed Forces successfully intercepted nine aerial threats, of which eight ballistic missiles were destroyed, while one missile fell in an uninhabited area,” the ministry said.
Authorities added that the interception operation was carried out as part of Qatar’s integrated air defence system, which is designed to protect the country’s airspace, critical infrastructure and civilian areas.