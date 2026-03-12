GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Qatar

Qatar intercepts 9 ballistic missiles, several drones from Iran

Nine ballistic missiles targeted country, 8 destroyed, 1 missile lands in uninhabited area

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Interception operation was carried out as part of Qatar’s integrated air defence system
Interception operation was carried out as part of Qatar’s integrated air defence system
Gulf News

Dubai:  Qatar’s Ministry of Defence said the country’s air defence systems successfully intercepted multiple aerial threats after Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones on Wednesday.

In an official statement, the ministry confirmed that the Qatari Armed Forces intercepted nine ballistic missiles and a number of drones, neutralising most of the incoming threats before they could reach their targets.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

“Our Armed Forces successfully intercepted nine aerial threats, of which eight ballistic missiles were destroyed, while one missile fell in an uninhabited area,” the ministry said.

Authorities added that the interception operation was carried out as part of Qatar’s integrated air defence system, which is designed to protect the country’s airspace, critical infrastructure and civilian areas.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Consumer protection officials say the first step is staying alert while shopping.

US‑Israel war with Iran Day 13: What you need to know

Just now3m read
President Donald Trump speaks on stage at Verst Logistics on March 11, 2026 in Hebron, Kentucky.

Trump 'to end war'; UAE sends missile threat alert

15m ago7m read
British Cyprus base evacuated after drone scare

British Cyprus base evacuated after drone scare

1m read
Motorists drive past a plume of smoke rising from a reported Iranian strike in the industrial district of Doha, Qatar, on March 1, 2026.

Gulf countries and US unite against Iranian aggression

1m read