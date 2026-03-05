GOLD/FOREX
Qatar air defence systems intercepting missile attack: statement

Loud blasts heard across Doha as Qatar military intercepts missile attacks

The national flags flutter as the Qatari Air Force takes part in a flypast during celebrations marking Qatar National Day, in Doha on December 18, 2025.
Qatar's defence ministry said on Thursday its military was working to intercept an incoming missile attack as loud blasts reverberated across Doha and smoke was seen over the city.

"The Ministry of Defence of State of Qatar announces that State of Qatar has been subjected to a missile attack," it said in a statement. "Air Defence systems are intercepting the missile attack," it added.

'Red lines' crossed

Qatar earlier warned that “all red lines have already been crossed” as Tehran’s retaliation against US-Israeli strikes begins spilling across the region.

Qatari authorities say fighter jets and integrated air-defence systems have intercepted multiple Iranian missiles and drones targeting the country’s airspace, part of what officials described as coordinated attacks across the Gulf.

Falling debris from destroyed missiles has caused injuries and limited damage in several areas.

Qatar’s Interior Ministry said the number of injuries linked to the attacks had risen to 16, while emergency teams remain on high alert across the country.

Officials also confirmed that Iranian strikes targeted civilian infrastructure, including areas near key energy and transport facilities, forcing temporary disruptions and heightened security around strategic sites such as Hamad International Airport and industrial zones.

