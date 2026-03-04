Qatar arrests 10 suspects over alleged Iran espionage plot

Doha says two cells targeted vital infrastructure for IRGC
Dubai: Qatari authorities have arrested two cells allegedly operating on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), detaining 10 suspects accused of espionage and sabotage activities targeting the country’s critical infrastructure, according to the Qatar News Agency (QNA).
The arrests followed precise monitoring and tracking operations carried out by the country’s competent security authorities as part of ongoing efforts to safeguard national security and stability.
Seven of the suspects were reportedly tasked with espionage missions aimed at gathering intelligence on sensitive and military infrastructure across Qatar, while the remaining three were assigned to carry out sabotage operations. Authorities said the latter group had received training in the use of drones.
Investigators said they discovered coordinates and locations of vital facilities and installations in the suspects’ possession, along with communication devices and technological equipment believed to have been used in the alleged operations.
According to officials, the suspects confessed during questioning to having links with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and acknowledged that they had been assigned to conduct espionage and subversive activities.
Qatar’s State Security authorities urged citizens and residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities to the relevant agencies.
The announcement comes amid heightened regional tensions and growing concerns across the Gulf over security threats targeting critical infrastructure.