GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Qatar

Qatar financial regulator shifts to remote work until further notice as Iran, US and Israel tensions escalate

The authority stated entities will decide essential on-site staff based on job roles

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Qatar financial regulator shifts to remote work until further notice as Iran, US and Israel tensions escalate
Supplied

Dubai: Qatar’s Financial Markets Authority has announced the implementation of remote working for its employees and for all licensed entities under its supervision, effective from Tuesday until further notice, in line with a previously issued statement on flexible working arrangements.

In a post on X, the authority said that each entity would determine which staff members are required to attend their workplaces based on the nature of their duties.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

The decision comes as institutions across the region continue to adopt precautionary measures and operational adjustments in response to evolving circumstances.

Over the past three days, the region has witnessed a sharp escalation in tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel, with a series of military strikes, retaliatory drone and missile attacks, and heightened security alerts across several Middle Eastern countries. 

Governments and financial institutions have moved to activate precautionary measures and contingency plans to ensure business continuity, safeguard employees and maintain the stability of critical services amid growing uncertainty.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Qatar halts LNG output after drone attack

Qatar halts LNG output after drone attack

1m read
Motorists drive past a plume of smoke rising from a reported Iranian strike in the industrial district of Doha, Qatar, on March 1, 2026.

Gulf countries and US unite against Iranian aggression

1m read
Doha

No threat to domestic security in Qatar

1m read
Company ends Qatar operations as Talabat dominates regional food delivery.

DoorDash owned Deliveroo exits Qatar, 3 other markets

2m read