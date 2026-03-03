Qatar financial regulator shifts to remote work until further notice as Iran, US and Israel tensions escalate

The authority stated entities will decide essential on-site staff based on job roles
Dubai: Qatar’s Financial Markets Authority has announced the implementation of remote working for its employees and for all licensed entities under its supervision, effective from Tuesday until further notice, in line with a previously issued statement on flexible working arrangements.
In a post on X, the authority said that each entity would determine which staff members are required to attend their workplaces based on the nature of their duties.
The decision comes as institutions across the region continue to adopt precautionary measures and operational adjustments in response to evolving circumstances.
Over the past three days, the region has witnessed a sharp escalation in tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel, with a series of military strikes, retaliatory drone and missile attacks, and heightened security alerts across several Middle Eastern countries.
Governments and financial institutions have moved to activate precautionary measures and contingency plans to ensure business continuity, safeguard employees and maintain the stability of critical services amid growing uncertainty.