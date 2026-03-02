GOLD/FOREX
Gulf countries and US condemn Iran’s missile and drone attacks

Joint statement denounces reckless strikes on sovereign territories

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Motorists drive past a plume of smoke rising from a reported Iranian strike in the industrial district of Doha, Qatar, on March 1, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, the UAE, and the United States have issued a joint statement strongly condemning the indiscriminate missile and drone attacks carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran against sovereign territories in the region, according to the Qatar News Agency (QNA).

The statement described Iran’s actions as a dangerous escalation that violates the sovereignty of multiple states and threatens regional stability. It added that targeting civilians and countries not engaged in hostilities constitutes reckless and destabilising behaviour.

The countries affirmed their unity in defending their citizens, sovereignty, and territory, reiterating their right to self-defence in response to the attacks.

Huda Ata
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
IranGulfUS-Israel-Iran war

