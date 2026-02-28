Qatar intercepts third wave of Iranian missile attacks

Defence ministry says all projectiles destroyed before entering airspace
Dubai: Qatar's Ministry of Defense (MOD) announced Saturday that, thanks to high readiness, constant vigilance, and coordinated efforts between the relevant authorities, it successfully intercepted the third wave of attacks targeting several areas in the country.
The MOD confirmed in a press statement that the threat was addressed immediately upon detection according to the pre-approved operational plan, with all missiles being intercepted before reaching the country's territory.
The Ministry emphasized that the Qatari Armed Forces possess full capabilities and resources to protect the nation's security and to respond decisively to any external threat, reiterating that the security situation is stable and fully under control.
The Ministry also called on citizens, residents, and visitors to remain assured, follow instructions issued by the security authorities, avoid being swayed by rumours, and rely on data and information issued by official sources.