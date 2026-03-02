Hezbollah attacked an Israeli base in retaliation for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s killing
Qatar Airways announced that flights will remain temporarily suspended as Qatari airspace remains closed.
Flight operations will resume once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirms the safe reopening of the airspace, the airline said.
The Ministry of Interior of Bahrain announced that one person was killed and two others were injured as a result of falling debris from a missile that had been intercepted.
The ministry said in a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) that a fire broke out aboard a foreign vessel undergoing maintenance in Salman Industrial City after debris from an intercepted missile fell on it, resulting in the death of an Asian worker and serious injuries to two others.
It added that the fire was brought under control and extinguished.
Debris fell at the Al Ahmadi refinery early Monday, causing minor injuries to two workers, confirmed Ghanem Al Otaibi, spokesperson for the Kuwait National Petroleum Company and Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company.
The injured employees were immediately taken to Al Adan Hospital and are now in stable condition under medical observation.
Al Otaibi stressed that refinery operations and production were not affected. Emergency teams promptly activated the rapid response plan, taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of staff and facilities. No material damage was reported, and the Mina Al Ahmadi refinery continues to operate at full capacity, with worker safety as the top priority.
The Department of Health Abu Dhabi has activated a 24/7 Mental Health Support Hotline in collaboration with SAKINA Call to support residents during the ongoing regional developments.
Authorities emphasised that no concern is too small to discuss and encouraged individuals to reach out for assistance.
The hotline, 800-SAKINA (800-725462), offers a safe, confidential, and compassionate space for those in need, providing psychological first aid and direct access to qualified mental health professionals.
The DoH reiterated that residents’ wellbeing is a priority and urged anyone feeling anxious or distressed to use the service without hesitation.
Iran has launched a new barrage of missiles toward Israel, the Israeli military said. Air‑defence systems were activated to intercept incoming projectiles, and alerts were sent to mobile phones in affected areas, CNN reported.
Missile sirens sounded across multiple regions as defence systems tracked and countered the threat, the report added.
Kuwaiti Air Defense forces successfully intercepted the majority of hostile drones approaching the country via maritime routes near the Rumaithiya and Salwa areas in Hawalli Governorate, the Director General of Civil Defense, Brigadier General Mohammad Al-Mansouri, confirmed on Monday.
In a press statement, Brigadier General Al-Mansouri said no injuries were reported. He noted that the air defense personnel neutralized several aerial targets at dawn with high efficiency and precision.
“The situation in the country remains stable,” he assured, emphasizing that authorities continue to monitor regional developments around the clock through a comprehensive operational framework. Addressing reports of audible explosions in residential areas, he explained these were the result of successful interception maneuvers.
Air Defense units maintain constant vigilance, tracking potential threats before they enter national airspace. The Ministry of Interior’s Cybercrime Department is also monitoring online platforms to curb rumors or misleading information aimed at causing panic, with strict legal action to be taken against violators.
Brigadier General Al-Mansouri highlighted the high-level coordination within the Emergency and Crisis Room of the Supreme Committee for Civil Defense, chaired by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, involving 22 government entities to ensure a rapid and integrated response to security developments.
The Qatar Ministry of Interior has urged the public not to gather at incident sites, film, or share information on social media. Officials warned that such actions may lead to legal liability.
Authorities emphasised that obstructing operations can slow down competent authorities and compromise the safety of everyone on site. Residents are advised to follow official instructions and avoid sharing unverified updates.
Some Dubai residents received fresh emergency alert shortly after 9am on Monday, detailing measures to take during the current situation with potential missile threats.
The Ministry of Interior (MoI) issued the alert asking residents to seek immediate shelter in the closest secure building, and to steer away from windows, doors, and open areas.
New strikes hit an Iraqi military base housing Kataeb Hezbollah, a source from the pro-Iran armed group said on Monday.
"Three strikes hit Jurf al-Nasr," a Kataeb Hezbollah source told AFP, referring to a military base that serves as one of the main bastions of the powerful armed group that has been repeatedly targeted since the start of the Israel-US campaign on Iran.
Schools and universities in the UAE began distance learning on Monday morning as per the instructions of the government due to the prevailing situations in the country.
The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research had announced that studies at schools and higher education institutions in the country will shift to distance learning from March 2 to 4. “The situation will be continuously assessed during the week, and the period may be extended if required depending on developments," the government said.
Schools began online classes as per their Ramadan timing.
Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth will hold a press conference on Monday morning about the joint US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, the first by a senior official since strikes began Saturday.
The press conference will be held at 8:00 am local time Monday (1300 GMT), the Pentagon announced Sunday on X.
Dan Caine, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, will also take part, the Pentagon said.
Pete Hegseth will also visit Congress on Tuesday with Secretary of State Marco Rubio to brief lawmakers on the progress of the military operation, the White House announced Sunday.
Democrats in opposition have complained that they were not consulted before the operation began.
The US and Israeli militaries struck Iran on Saturday, and Iranian state media confirmed Sunday that a strike on Tehran killed Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
South Lebanon residents fled by car after Israel struck the area in response to Hezbollah rocket fire on Monday, an AFP journalist witnessed.
Heavy traffic coming from the south filled roads in the Lebanese city of Sidon, with cars packed with families and some with mattresses tied to the roof, according to an AFP journalist.
The Israeli military told residents of about 50 towns and villages in Lebanon to evacuate on Monday, warning of imminent attacks against Hezbollah militants, following rocket fire at Israel.
"For your safety, evacuate your homes immediately and move at least 1,000 metres (0.6 miles) away from your village to open areas," an army spokeswoman said in a statement on X, listing localities in the country's south and east.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) summoned Reza Ameri, Ambassador of Iran to the UAE, and delivered a strongly worded note of protest, conveying the UAE’s condemnation in the strongest terms of Iran’s terrorist attacks and assaults.
The Ministry stressed that the targeting of the UAE’s territory constitutes a blatant violation of its sovereignty, a threat to its national security, and a clear breach of all international conventions, resolutions, and established norms.
British forces are responding to a suspected drone strike at its military base in Cyprus, the defence ministry said Monday, with no casualties reported.
The strike hit the RAF Akrotiri base at midnight, said the ministry, adding that its forces were handling a "live situation".
"Our force protection in the region is at the highest level and the base has responded to defend our people," a Ministry of Defence spokesperson said in a statement.
The incident came as Britain agreed on Sunday to allow the United States to use British military bases to fire "defensive" strikes aimed at destroying Iranian missiles and their launchers.
US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he had a shortlist of three names to lead Iran after he launched a war to topple Tehran's ruling clerics.
Trump told The New York Times that he had "three very good choices" for who could lead Iran, but he did not name them.
"I won’t be revealing them now. Let’s get the job done first," he said.
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned rocket fire launched at Israel on Monday, as the Israeli military launched a series of strikes across Lebanon in response.
"Regardless of who is behind it, the rocket fire from southern Lebanon is an irresponsible and suspicious act that endangers Lebanon's security and safety and gives Israel pretexts to continue its attacks on it," Salam said on X.
Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah claimed responsiblity, saying it had launched rockets and drones overnight at Israel in retaliation for the killing of the Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Israeli strikes were launched at Beirut's southern suburbs on Monday, Lebanese state media reported, as Hezbollah said it fired rockets and drones at Israel in response to the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
"Beirut's southern suburbs were targeted by a series of Israeli strikes," the state-run National News Agency reported.
An AFP journalist heard several loud explosions in Beirut.
Britain has agreed to a US request to allow the use of its military bases and airspace for targeted operations against Iranian missile sites, in the context of a rapidly escalating conflict following recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the decision in an X post, framing it as a limited defensive measure aimed at intercepting Iranian missiles at their source and protecting British lives and regional stability.
This move comes amid widespread regional unrest since the operation that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei over the weekend.
Starmer clarified that the UK did not participate in the initial US-Israel airstrikes on Iran’s territory but will permit American forces to operate from British bases for specific defensive strikes against Iranian missile depots and launchers, emphasising that the action aligns with collective self-defense and international law.
British jets were already engaged in regional air defense operations, including intercepting Iranian drones and missiles threatening allied bases and civilians.
The Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) expressed its rejection and condemnation in the strongest terms of the heinous Iranian attacks targeting GCC countries, in addition to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
The Council affirmed that "these attacks constitute a serious violation of the sovereignty of these countries, the principles of good neighbourliness, and a clear breach of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, regardless of any justifications or pretexts".
It further stressed that targeting civilians and civilian objects constitutes a grave violation of the rules of international humanitarian law.
The Council also expressed full solidarity among the GCC countries and their unified stance in confronting these attacks, stressing that the security of GCC member states is indivisible, and that any attack against any member state constitutes a direct attack against all GCC countries, in accordance with the GCC Charter and the Joint Defence Agreement.
The statement was made during the 50th extraordinary meeting via videoconference on Sunday chaired by Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain and current President of the Ministerial Council of the GCC, with the participation of:
Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman
Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar
Shaikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait
Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the GCC.
The Council also discussed the necessary measures and steps to coordinate efforts aimed at restoring security and stability and achieving peace in the region.
Eight countries that are part of the OPEC+ announced they will boost production of crude as US and Israeli forces launched a major attack on Iran and the country responded with retaliatory strikes against Israel and US military installations around the Gulf, disrupting oil shipments from the region.
The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), in a Sunday meeting planned before the war began, said it would increase production by 206,000 barrels per day in April, which was more than analysts had been expecting.
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday received a phone call from His Excellency Donald Trump, President of the United States of America.
During the call, they discussed the blatant Iranian attacks on the territory of the United Arab Emirates and a number of brotherly countries in the region.
The two leaders also reviewed the developments taking place in the region and their implications for regional and international security and peace, and exchanged views on them.
Dubai authorities confirm that the sounds heard in various areas of the emirate are the result of successful interception operations by air defenses. The relevant teams continue to monitor the situation and take necessary measures to ensure everyone's safety, and they urge the public to obtain information from its official sources.