Air India Express resumes flights from Muscat to key Indian cities amid regional tensions

This is everything you need to know about the flights

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
“Air India Express will resume flight operations to and from Muscat starting tomorrow, March 3, with scheduled services to Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai and Tiruchirappally.

The first Air India Express flight from Muscat will operate to Tiruchirappally, departing at 10:25 hours local time.

Air India Express is the first Indian airline to operate from / to the Gulf region in the current scenario.

Guests are advised to check the latest status of their flights on www.airindiaexpress.com and ensure that their contact details are updated to receive real‑time notifications.

For change and cancellation fee waivers, guests may manage their bookings at:https://www.airindiaexpress.com/manage-booking

They may also connect with Tia, our 24/7 AI‑powered digital assistant, available on our website, and on WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345.

Meanwhile, flight operations to Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE remain suspended until 23:59 hrs IST (18:29 hrs UTC) on March 3, 2026.

Air India Express regrets the inconvenience caused to guests due to these disruptions and appreciates their understanding and cooperation.” -An Air India Express spokesperson

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
