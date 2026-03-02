This is everything you need to know about the flights
“Air India Express will resume flight operations to and from Muscat starting tomorrow, March 3, with scheduled services to Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai and Tiruchirappally.
The first Air India Express flight from Muscat will operate to Tiruchirappally, departing at 10:25 hours local time.
Air India Express is the first Indian airline to operate from / to the Gulf region in the current scenario.
Guests are advised to check the latest status of their flights on www.airindiaexpress.com and ensure that their contact details are updated to receive real‑time notifications.
For change and cancellation fee waivers, guests may manage their bookings at:https://www.airindiaexpress.com/manage-booking
They may also connect with Tia, our 24/7 AI‑powered digital assistant, available on our website, and on WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345.
Meanwhile, flight operations to Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE remain suspended until 23:59 hrs IST (18:29 hrs UTC) on March 3, 2026.
Air India Express regrets the inconvenience caused to guests due to these disruptions and appreciates their understanding and cooperation.” -An Air India Express spokesperson