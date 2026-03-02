Dubai: As the war between Iran and US-Israeli forces widens, Iranian-backed armed groups across the Middle East are entering the fight, opening new fronts from Lebanon to Iraq and increasing the risk of a broader regional confrontation.

These groups are often described as Tehran’s “proxies.” But they are not identical extensions of the Iranian state . Each has its own leadership, domestic political agenda and military capabilities.

It holds seats in Lebanon’s parliament and exerts significant influence over the country’s political and security landscape. Militarily, it has long been regarded as the most formidable non-state armed group in the Middle East.

While Hezbollah still retains considerable firepower, analysts say it is operating under constraints. Lebanon’s economy is in collapse, public frustration is high, and a full-scale war with Israel could devastate what remains of the country’s infrastructure.

The war is no longer confined to Iran and Israel. It is evolving into a regional confrontation shaped not only by state militaries, but by powerful non-state actors whose involvement can prolong and complicate the conflict.

