US deploys Marines as Iran war shifts to Strait of Hormuz

Dubai: The United States is deploying about 2,500 Marines to the Middle East as the war with Iran enters a new phase centred on the Strait of Hormuz, where attacks on shipping have disrupted one of the world’s most critical oil routes.

The Marines are expected to come from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), normally based in Okinawa, Japan, according to US defence officials. The unit will deploy alongside amphibious warships including the assault ship USS Tripoli, forming part of a rapid-response force aimed at protecting shipping and countering Iranian attacks in the Gulf.

The deployment comes two weeks after the United States and Israel launched major strikes on Iran , triggering a widening conflict that has spilled across the region and severely disrupted maritime traffic through the narrow waterway linking the Arabian Gulf to the Arabian Sea.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most strategic energy chokepoints, carrying roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies. Iranian missile, drone and small-boat attacks have forced many commercial ships to halt transit through the strait, sending global oil prices sharply higher.

Rather than relying on large warships vulnerable to US airpower, Iranian forces are believed to be deploying fast boats capable of laying naval mines or launching attacks on passing vessels, often operating from islands close to the strait.

Military officials, according to The Wall Street Journal, say the flexibility of the force makes it particularly suited to volatile crises such as the current Hormuz confrontation.

While Marine Expeditionary Units are relatively small compared with the roughly 50,000 US troops already stationed in the Middle East, they are prized by military planners for their speed and versatility.

However, sending the Japan-based 31st MEU to the Middle East could leave a temporary gap in the Indo-Pacific region, where such units normally serve as a rapid-response force for crises involving Korea, Taiwan or regional humanitarian emergencies.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.