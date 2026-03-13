Hormuz Strait tensions: How navies detect and clear marine mines

Navies race to clear mines as Hormuz Strait tensions threaten global trade
With the US racing to unblock the Strait of Hormuz and stabilise soaring oil prices, a report emerged that Iran has sown an "estimated 10 mines" in the vital chokepoint, where 20% of global oil exports pass through.
The Wall Street Journal reported the deployment of marine mines, citing "intelligence community sources".
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, quoted by state TV, has declared that the "leverage" of closing the Strait of Hormuz should be "used".
The US, meanwhile, has confirmed the presence of Iranian mines in the narrow passage.
Deployed stealthily, often by frogmen from small boats masquerading as fishing vessels, these weapons evade detection, rendering clearance operations challenging.
Hormuz Strait is a narrow waterway between the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, making it the most critical maritime chokepoint for global energy trade.
Iran's stated goal now: disrupt global shipping through Hormuz.
CNN reported that Iran has so far deployed only a "few dozen mines" in the area.
Even if a small number has been planted, the threat of mines is enough to keep tankers out of the strait.
This makes marine mines the cheapest weapon causing the most expensive disruption, unleashing a cost "asymmetry": a $35,000 mine against the $20 billion insurance program and the multi-million barrel reserve release by the US, Japan and the EU nations.
The mines do not necessarily aim to sink ships, especially tankers, outright but to paralyse shipping: the mere threat suffices to divert vessels, amplifying economic chaos as Brent crude tops $100 per barrel.
This tactic exploits the Hormuz Strait's "Death Valley" conditions, where Revolutionary Guard speedboats and weapons already loom.
Since World War II, marine mines have damaged more US Navy ships than any weapon, proving that the cheapest tool inflicts the costliest havoc.
As Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command, noted drastic drops in Iranian missiles (90%) and drones (83%), these mines now pose a bottleneck for Operation Epic Fury's push for free passage.
President Trump's vowed escorts — backed by the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group — face this minefield head-on, with political risk insurance and sanction waivers as stopgaps.
Yet, clearing Hormuz remains key to crushing the Iran regime and its proxies and delivering lower pump prices.
Analysts say the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has retained most of its small mine-laying boats, meaning hundreds more mines could potentially be placed in the channel if the conflict escalates.
Even a small number can halt shipping, forcing navies to undertake complex and time-consuming operations to detect and remove them.
The first step in mine countermeasures is detection. Modern navies use specialised vessels known as mine countermeasure ships (MCMs) equipped with advanced sonar systems that scan the seabed for suspicious objects.
One key tool is side-scan sonar, which sends acoustic pulses across the seabed and produces detailed images of objects resting on or buried beneath the sand.
Operators look for shapes or metallic signatures consistent with naval mines.
There are a number of mine countermeasures (MCM) used in modern warfare, including autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), controlled from so-called littoral combat ships (LCS).
Their effectiveness could become crucial in mine hunting.
These robotic submersibles can survey large areas more safely than crewed vessels, transmitting sonar images back to operators.
Some AUVs are programmed to map the seabed and automatically flag anomalies that could indicate mines.
Airborne detection is also possible. Helicopters deployed from warships may tow magnetic or acoustic sensors that detect disturbances in the water caused by metallic explosives.
Naval mines come in several varieties.
Moored mines float below the surface and are anchored to the seabed. Bottom mines sit directly on the seabed and are harder to detect. Some advanced versions are triggered by changes in magnetic fields, acoustic signatures, or water pressure produced by passing ships.
Because modern mines can remain dormant until a target vessel approaches, identifying their exact type is critical before any attempt is made to neutralize them.
Once detected, mines are cleared through a process called mine neutralization. A remotely operated robot or diver typically approaches the mine and attaches a small explosive charge. The charge is then detonated at a safe distance, destroying the mine.
Another method is mine sweeping, where specialized vessels tow cables or devices that simulate the magnetic or acoustic signature of ships. These devices trigger the mines from a safe distance, causing them to explode harmlessly.
Helicopters can also perform sweeping operations by towing equipment that cuts the cables of moored mines, causing them to float to the surface where they can be destroyed.
Mine clearance is slow and meticulous work. Every suspicious object must be examined individually to avoid accidental detonation.
Even after mines are removed, navies often conduct repeated sweeps to ensure the area is safe.
Military planners warn that even a limited mine campaign could temporarily disrupt shipping in the strait. They cite that in strategic passages like Hormuz, a handful of mines can have outsized global economic consequences.