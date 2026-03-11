US strikes multiple Iranian naval vessels, mine-laying ships used to harass shipping in Strait of Hormuz

Iranian mine-laying ships hit as Middle East tensions boil over
The US military forces have eliminated multiple Iranian naval vessels, including 16 minelayers near the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Central Command.
The command in charge of the US military's Middle East operations announced late on Tuesday that it had targeted Iranian vessels suspected of mining the vital Strait of Hormuz, issuing stark warnings of further escalation if Tehran continues its aggressive actions.
This move comes amid a broader Middle East conflict that has severely disrupted global oil supplies.
Early Wednesday, Israel conducted fresh airstrikes on targets in Beirut and Tehran, where residents reported "black rain" from destroyed fuel depots blanketing the city.
US Central Command released footage showing missile strikes obliterating 16 Iranian minelayers near the strait, a narrow waterway handling about 20% of the world's oil transit.
President Donald Trump posted on social media: "If mines are placed and not removed immediately, the military consequences for Iran will be unprecedented."
Trump faces backlash over soaring oil prices, which jumped 5% Tuesday but remain below Monday's peak above $100 per barrel.
Trump proposed US military escorts for tankers through the strait, though his administration retracted an erroneous post by Energy Secretary Chris Wright claiming a successful escort.
Trump predicted a quick end to the war, contrasting Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's vow of intense strikes on Tehran.
The crisis erupted on February 28, 2026, when US and Israeli forces launched "Operation Epic Fury" against Iranian nuclear sites and military infrastructure.
Iran retaliated by declaring the Strait of Hormuz closed, deploying mines, drones, and speedboats to deter transit.
This halted nearly all commercial shipping, stranding over 150 tankers in the Arabian Gulf.