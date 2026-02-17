Khamenei warns Trump, says Iran has weapon to send warship to bottom of sea

Supreme leader’s remarks come amid renewed nuclear talks and rising regional tensions
Dubai: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivered a series of sharply worded warnings aimed at the United States and President Donald Trump on Tuesday, escalating rhetoric amid continued tensions between Tehran and Washington.
In remarks posted on X and reinforced by public statements, Khamenei challenged repeated assertions by the US administration about American military dominance.
“The US President keeps saying that they have the strongest military force in the world,” Khamenei said. “The strongest military force in the world may at times be struck so hard that it cannot get up again.”
The Iranian leader also directly addressed Washington’s naval deployments in the region, suggesting that US warships operating near Iran could be vulnerable.
“The Americans constantly say that they’ve sent a warship toward Iran. Of course, a warship is a dangerous piece of military hardware. However, more dangerous than that warship is the weapon that can send that warship to the bottom of the sea,” he warned.
Khamenei further responded to Trump’s past comments on US-Iran relations, invoking the long-standing standoff between the two countries.
“The US President has said that for 47 years, the United States hasn’t been able to eliminate the Islamic Republic. That is a good confession,” Khamenei said. “I say, ‘You, too, will not be able to do this.’”
The remarks add to an already strained relationship between Tehran and Washington, marked by years of hostility, sanctions, and periodic military brinkmanship.
President Trump has repeatedly taken a hardline position on Iran, warning of possible military action and intensifying pressure over Tehran’s nuclear programme. The United States has maintained a visible military presence in the Gulf, including the deployment of warships tasked with monitoring Iranian activities.
Tensions have remained elevated following previous confrontations and competing strategic moves in the region. Washington’s “Operation Midnight Hammer” last year underscored US efforts to counter Iran’s nuclear ambitions, while Iranian officials have continued to emphasise the country’s military capabilities.
Khamenei’s latest statements signal Tehran’s continued defiance, as both sides navigate a volatile mix of diplomacy, deterrence, and escalating rhetoric.
Earlier, the US and Iran held their second round of talks about Iran’s nuclear programme in Geneva as Iran said it will close the Strait of Hormuz for several hours for live fire military exercises and the United States ramps up its military forces in the region.
As the talks began, Iranian media announced that Iran had fired live missiles toward the Strait of Hormuz, and said it will close the Strait for several hours for “safety and maritime concerns.”
This is the first time that Iran has closed parts of the Strait, an essential international waterway, since the US began threatening Iran with military action. Iran on Monday announced a maritime military exercise in waterways that are crucial international trade routes through which 20 per cent of the world’s oil passes. Iran previously held a live fire drill in the Strait of Hormuz several weeks ago but did not announce closures.
The semi-official Tasnim news agency, which is close to the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, said missiles launched inside Iran and along its coast had struck their targets in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian state TV later reported that the latest round of talks had ended after almost three hours.
Iranian state TV reported Tuesday that the negotiations with the US will be indirect and will focus only on Iran’s nuclear programme, not domestic policies including its bloody crackdown on protesters last month.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to use force to compel Iran to agree to constrain its nuclear programme. Iran has said it would respond with an attack of its own. Trump has also threatened Iran over its deadly crackdown on recent nationwide protests.
The first round of talks February 6 were held in Oman and were indirect. Similarly to the last round of talks, the Iranians appeared to be meeting with Omani mediators separately from the Americans on Tuesday.
Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were traveling for the new round of talks.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is leading the talks for Iran, met with the head of the UN nuclear watchdog agency Monday in Geneva.
“I am in Geneva with real ideas to achieve a fair and equitable deal,” Araghchi wrote on X. “What is not on the table: submission before threats.”
Talking to reporters Monday night aboard Air Force One on his way to Washington, US President Donald Trump said he planned to be involved in the talks, at least indirectly. “I think they want to make a deal. I don’t think they want the consequences of not making a deal,” he said.
Iran announced that the Revolutionary Guard started a drill early Monday morning in the Strait of Hormuz, the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, which are crucial international shipping routes. It was the second time in recent weeks that Iran has held a live fire drill in the Strait of Hormuz.