GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Mojtaba Khamenei’s first message raises questions: Who’s calling the shots?

Iran's unseen supreme leader issues message as power questions swirl in Tehran

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
This photo taken in Tehran shows a statement by Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei being televised on March 12, 2026.
This photo taken in Tehran shows a statement by Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei being televised on March 12, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Iran’s new supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei issued his first public message since taking office, but the unusual manner in which it was delivered — and his continued absence from public view — has raised fresh questions about who is truly directing the country’s war strategy.

Instead of appearing on television or addressing the nation directly, the message attributed to Mojtaba Khamenei was circulated online through a Telegram channel set up by his office. The statement praised Iran’s armed forces, demanded reparations from countries attacking Iran and repeated familiar rhetoric about confronting the United States and Israel.

The message gave no indication of when or where it had been recorded or written, further fuelling speculation about Mojtaba’s condition and whereabouts.

It also called on neighbouring countries to shut down American military bases and doubled down on Iran’s position that the strategic Strait of Hormuz should remain closed to global trade.

Much of the language echoed the ideology and tone long associated with his father, former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, appearing designed to reassure supporters that Iran’s hardline course remains unchanged.

Yet the format of the message — and the fact that Mojtaba has still not appeared publicly since his appointment — has fuelled speculation about his condition and the internal balance of power in Tehran.

Reports have suggested the new leader was wounded in the opening days of the war, though Iranian authorities have not confirmed the extent of any injuries.

Some ships are allowed through Hormuz

The uncertainty has prompted analysts to question whether key decisions are being made elsewhere within Iran’s power structure.

Shortly after the statement was released, the Guards signalled their intention to continue enforcing the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Navy commander Alireza Tangsiri said the force would maintain the strategy of blocking the vital waterway.

At the same time, Iran also appeared to show limited flexibility. Deputy foreign minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said some countries had been allowed to move ships through the strait during the conflict.

Iran’s political leadership has also outlined conditions for ending the war. President Masoud Pezeshkian said any settlement must recognise Iran’s “legitimate rights”, include compensation for damage caused by the conflict and guarantee the country will not face future attacks.

Warnings

Meanwhile, senior Iranian officials continued issuing warnings to Washington and regional states.

The war of words between Tehran and Washington has also intensified. Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani warned that regional infrastructure could be targeted if the United States escalated the conflict.

“If they do that, the whole region will go dark in less than half an hour,” Larijani said in a post on X, threatening strikes on regional power grids and US forces.

US President Donald Trump responded by saying Washington could cripple Iran’s electricity infrastructure within an hour if it chose to escalate.

“We could take apart their electric capacity within one hour. And it would take them 25 years to rebuild it,” Trump said, while claiming Iran’s military capabilities had been “absolutely decimated.”

For now, however, the central question remains unresolved.

Iran’s new supreme leader has delivered a message — but he has still not appeared before the public, leaving uncertainty over who is truly calling the shots in Tehran.

Related Topics:
GulfUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A mourner holds a poster depicting Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, right, the successor to his late father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, left, as supreme leader, during the funeral procession for senior Iranian military officials and civilians killed during the US-Israel campaign in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

Iran's Mojtaba: 'Strait of Hormuz should be used'

2m read
In front of a large portrait of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's surface-to-surface Shahab-2 (L) and two Sayyad-1 surface-to-air missiles (C) and Zelzal (R) missile are on display on September 26, 2007, in a square south of Tehran.

Iran fires first missiles as Mojtaba takes charge

5m read
Mojtaba Khomenei, son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, chosen as Iran’s new Supreme Leader, says report.

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei? 'Shadow power' inside Iran

3m read
Mojtaba Khamenei (centre), attends the annual Quds, or Jerusalem Day rally in Tehran in a file photo.

Mojtaba Khamenei leads Iran succession race

4m read