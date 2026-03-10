Luxury hotels, London mansions: €400m property network linked to Mojtaba Khamenei

Dubai: A network of luxury properties across Europe — including high-end hotels in Germany and prime real estate in London — has been linked to associates of Iran’s newly appointed supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, according to investigations by Bloomberg and the Financial Times.

The allegations come just days after Iran’s Assembly of Experts appointed Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new supreme leader following the killing of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in wartime strikes on February 28.

But the succession has drawn scrutiny not only for marking the first father-to-son leadership transfer in the Islamic Republic, but also for renewed attention on Mojtaba Khamenei’s alleged financial networks abroad.

In a statement issued through his lawyer, he said he “strongly denies that he has ever had any financial or personal relationship with Mojtaba Khamenei.”

