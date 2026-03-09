Iran doubles down on hardline rule with Mojtaba Khamenei

Born: September 8, 1969, in Mashhad, Iran.

Age: 56.

Family: Second son of Iran’s late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Grew up within Iran’s revolutionary elite as his father rose to prominence after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

His father became Iran’s supreme leader in 1989.

Mojtaba studied Islamic theology at the influential Qom seminary, the heart of Shiite scholarship in Iran.

He never developed the public religious stature of many senior ayatollahs.

Despite this, he steadily built influence within Iran’s political and security establishment.

For decades he remained one of the most powerful yet least visible figures inside Iran’s system.

He rarely appeared in public and held no formal government position for much of his career.

During the late stages of the Iran–Iraq War, he joined the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

He took part in several operations during the conflict.

His wartime service helped forge strong ties with Iran’s security elite.

Analysts say he cultivated particularly close relations with the IRGC and the Basij paramilitary force.

Both organisations play a central role in defending the Islamic Republic and suppressing dissent.

Mojtaba spent decades working inside the office of the supreme leader, often referred to as the leadership apparatus.

He acted as a gatekeeper controlling access to his father and influencing key political decisions.

His influence became widely discussed during Iran’s 2009 presidential election crisis.

Analysts say he supported the re-election of hard-line president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

He was also linked to the state crackdown on the Green Movement protests that followed the vote.

Through the 2010s he emerged as a powerful behind-the-scenes political operator in Tehran.

Western analysts increasingly viewed him as a potential successor to his father.

In 2019 the United States sanctioned him for ties to Iran’s leadership and security network.

In February 2026, regional conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States erupted.